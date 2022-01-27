Vinicius has a DR with Rodrigo after brother questions speaks

After arguing with Lucas and Natália, Rodrigo, one of the names of the popcorn group of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), had a DR with Vinicius in the fourth lollipop.

The brother questioned the Bachelor of Laws about an earlier speech:

Today I saw that you were saying: ‘Ah, there are more unreliable people’. Is it aimed at me or not? Be direct, no problem, I won’t argue, I just want to know. Rodrigo

Vyni then replied:

If I were talking about you, about you not being a trustworthy person, I would come to you and say why I don’t like in-between. That’s how I am. vinicius

“Oh ok, that’s all I want to know. The day you have something, you come talk to me. But come, don’t hide it, come. Don’t keep thinking, come ask, I’m straight with you”, asked Rodrigo, and Vyni countered:

I go when I think I have to. vinicius

“Fine, but be sure to talk to me if you can,” Rodrigo asked again.

“But that’s it, listen to what you should hear, according to what you think you should hear. Then we follow”, finished Vyni, leaving the room and sending an air kiss to her brother.

After Luciano’s elimination, who is the favorite participant of the ‘BBB 22’? 2.89% 5.65% 1.04% 12.87% 1.53% 2.86% 7.60% 0.76% 1.42% 8.94% 0.84% 1.50% 7.03% 2.95% 1.60% 8.43% 8.34% 6.19% 17.55% Total of 6331 wishes The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program

BBB 22: See all the participants of Globo’s reality show