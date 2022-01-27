Virginia invites Luciano to podcast after elimination

Digital influencer and businesswoman Virginia Fonseca used Instagram Stories to invite Luciano Estevan, first eliminated from “BBB 22” (TV Globo), to appear on the “PodCats” podcast, led by her and Camila Loures.

“Luciano, open pod doors for you! It’s fine”, wrote Maria Alice’s mom.

She still recalled moments of the ex-confined on the reality show: “You made us smile and trust in God that He knows all things”.

“Your life will go on and it will only go on! A lot of light on your walk”, she wished, adding that she loved the phrase in which he went viral for stating that he wanted to be famous just like Beyoncé.

Luciano was still the subject of the first episode of the season of “PodCats”, with Juliette, where Virginia imitated her brother, which was seen as debauchery. She was criticized on social media.

Funny is Virginia mocking Luciano when she does everything to be more and more famous, the gossip pages that say so kkkkk. Beware of this hypocrisy — Ju ? (@lianajuuuu) January 26, 2022

Virgínia being criticized in all the posts after the publication of this video, it seems that people didn’t like her very much, she’s laughing at Luciano’s dream, jeez, what do you think? What did you think? #Virginia pic.twitter.com/sYAeX32hnL — Binho Fofoqueiro #BBB22 (@binhofofoqueiro) January 26, 2022

Feeding the dream of being famous, by the time he was eliminated, Luciano had just over 300,000 followers. Within hours he had already doubled the number, reaching 554,000 early in the morning and reaching 712,000 at 6:00 pm.