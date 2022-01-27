Volcano eruption was more powerful than atomic bomb, says NASA

The volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered a tsunami was hundreds of times more powerful than the atomic bomb the United States dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, during World War II, says NASA, the US space agency.

The eruption “obliterated” a volcanic island north of Nuku’alofa, the capital of Tonga, NASA said. The government of Tonga says more than four-fifths of the population was affected by the tsunami and ash. Authorities confirmed the death of three people by the tsunami last week.

Before the eruption, the volcanic island Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai was formed by two separate islands, joined by new land formed in 2015. NASA says the eruption was so powerful that all the new land disappeared, along with “large chunks ” of the two oldest islands.

The widespread emission of volcanic ash, gases and particles from the eruption has become a major challenge for Tongan authorities. Immediately after the eruption and tsunami, there were fears that water sources had been polluted by the thick layer of ash, increasing the risk of diseases such as cholera and diarrhoea.

However, officials said they have tested groundwater and rainwater in recent days and that they are safe to drink. But fine volcanic ash and emissions continue to pose a public health risk. Exposure to it can cause breathing difficulties, affect the cardiovascular system, and irritate the lungs, eyes, and skin.

Dozens of people lost homes

The Tongan government said 62 people on Mango, one of the worst-affected islands, had to be relocated to Nomuka Island “after losing their homes and all their personal possessions”.

The government added, however, that many of these residents may have to be relocated to the main island of Tongatapu again because of shortages of food and supplies. He added that there were about twenty wounded – most of them Nomuka.

Rescue teams set up a field hospital there because the hospital in Nomuka was destroyed by the tsunami.

Ships and planes carrying foreign aid have been arriving in Tonga since last week after residents finally managed to clear ash from the island’s only airport runway.

New Zealand and Australia are leading the international response, using their air force and vessels to bring in supplies including water, food, hygiene kits and tents, as well as water treatment and telecommunications repair equipment.

The remote archipelago was isolated for five days as explosions cut the only fiber-optic maritime cable that carried internet to the island. A spotty phone line was restored last week, allowing “limited international calling”.

But even communication between Tongatapu, the main island, and the other islands remains “an enormous challenge”, the Tongan government statement said.

They added that a ship was due to arrive this week to fix the internet cable. The companies had previously estimated that the cable could take up to four weeks to repair.

The arrival of foreign aid greatly accelerated the flow of information from the stricken island. Due to Covid-19 fears, relief work is still being carried out by local residents through groups such as the Red Cross. Tonga, which is effectively free of covid-19, has requested that no foreign officials disembark in the country to prevent an outbreak.

But the UN representative in the region, Sione Hufanga, told the BBC this could change due to the scale of the damage.

