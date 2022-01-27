War between Ukraine and Russia would be totally unbalanced; see the arsenals

War between Ukraine and Russia would be extremely unbalanced (Mauricio Campino/US Air Force via AP)

War between Ukraine and Russia would be one of the most unbalanced in history, according to research

Chart shows the land, air and sea arsenals of each nation

Situation is extremely delicate on site

The fact that Russia has a much larger arsenal and army than Ukraine is nothing new, but the extent of the second country’s disadvantage may not be clear at first.

A survey carried out by Global Firepower evaluated the military forces of the two countries planned for 2022, and the results indicate that Russia has everything going for it in all respects.

Regarding the arsenal of people, Ukraine lags behind with 220,000 troops, while the largest nation counts 850,000.

With regard to air and naval arsenal, Russia leads with more than 4 thousand and 605, against 318 aircraft and 38 Ukrainian ships respectively.

The former Soviet Union’s tanks and armored vehicles total around 42,000 units, while Ukraine’s has just over 14,000.

The eastern European country is also at a disadvantage in the air arsenal, totaling 103 pieces between attack helicopters and jets, while the Russians have more than a thousand units.

Finally, Ukraine has only one frigate and no destroyer ships, while Russia has 26 total boat units.

Therefore, it is not yet possible to measure the level of destruction that will occur if President Putin decides to invade the east.

What is known so far is that there is a significant military advance on the Russian border, and diplomatic efforts to seal peace between nations have so far failed. In this way, the West focuses on offering solidarity and promoting economic threats capable of stopping a possible invasion.

It is also worth mentioning that during this week, the Ukrainian neo-Nazi militia announced that it is also preparing for the fight.

The group published a series of Telegram messages detailing various tactical plans by the National Corps, which is involved in war-related matters.

Some photos published on the also show members of the organization participating in ultranationalist ceremonies to mark Ukraine’s National Unity Day.