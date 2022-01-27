Warzone 2 to be released for PS5, Xbox Series and PC • Eurogamer.pt

No previous generation verse.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier advanced that Activision Blizzard is working on Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which will be released sometime in 2023 and in between the next two premium Call of Duty games.

After this revelation, Tom Henderson, a well-known source of unofficial information, added that the company’s plan is to release this battle royale only for the current generation of consoles and PC, leaving out PS4 and Xbox One players.

Henderson commented that Warzone 2 will literally be what the name says, a new game, a sequel that will be released for PS5, Xbox Series and PC, designed specifically for more powerful hardware and that will not have weapon integration from the first game.

Warzone 2 is thus positioned as a new game, a fresh start, which will not take into account your progress or purchases made in the current game, which will leave many wondering what will happen to the cosmetics they bought for the current battle royale.

While games like Fortnite and Apex Legends evolve over the years but remain the same game that preserves progress and purchases, Warzone will be able to opt for something different and start from scratch.

