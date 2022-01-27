Warzone 2 won’t be coming to PS4, says insider Tom Henderson

Activision would already be developing Call of Duty Warzone 2, according to the Bloomberg report. To confirm the possible production of the new version of the battle royale, the insider Tom Henderson was pretty straightforward: it will be a completely new and focused game for the new generation, not coming to PS4.

According to Henderson, only PS5, Xbox Series and PC players will be able to venture into the speculated sequel. In addition, he also informed about the lack of integration with the weapons of the other editions. Look:

Warzone 2 is literally that… Warzone 2. Current gen and PC only… No past weapon integrations etc. A completely new game for the better hardware. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 25, 2022

Remember: Activision Blizzard no confirmed no new Call of Duty for the next few years to date. There is even speculation about annual releases to stop happening. Even though Henderson is a reliable source, it is important to handle this information with caution.

