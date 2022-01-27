What are the foods that help to improve depression?

Food has a set of substances that nourish the body and help to improve various diseases, including depression. That’s because food is directly related to well-being and contains nutrients that act in the production of elements that bring happiness!

Therefore, it is important that you know 10 foods that help improve depression and understand how it happens.

Read more: What is depression?

Foods that help with depression

Surely you’ve noticed that our mood improves considerably after we eat. The reason for this condition is the formation of compounds called neurotransmitters, which is a group of substances responsible for controlling various functions in the body.

Among these neurotransmitters is serotonin, capable of providing us with a feeling of pleasure and well-being. Serotonin is normally formed from tryptophan, magnesium and B vitamins.

However, other nutrients are also essential to help produce and regulate these neurotransmitters, such as the many vitamins, minerals and beneficial compounds. So, a diet rich in these items is able to significantly improve mood and help fight depression. See below!

10 foods to improve mood and help with depression