What are the foods that help to improve depression?

See which foods help in the feeling of pleasure and well-being.
Food has a set of substances that nourish the body and help to improve various diseases, including depression. That’s because food is directly related to well-being and contains nutrients that act in the production of elements that bring happiness!
Therefore, it is important that you know 10 foods that help improve depression and understand how it happens.
Foods that help with depression
Surely you’ve noticed that our mood improves considerably after we eat. The reason for this condition is the formation of compounds called neurotransmitters, which is a group of substances responsible for controlling various functions in the body.
Among these neurotransmitters is serotonin, capable of providing us with a feeling of pleasure and well-being. Serotonin is normally formed from tryptophan, magnesium and B vitamins.
However, other nutrients are also essential to help produce and regulate these neurotransmitters, such as the many vitamins, minerals and beneficial compounds. So, a diet rich in these items is able to significantly improve mood and help fight depression. See below!
10 foods to improve mood and help with depression
- Green tea: Green tea has beneficial compounds capable of decreasing stress, inflammation and improving brain health.
- Green leaves: B-complex vitamins are essential components for the formation of happiness neurotransmitters, being found in high concentration in green leaves.
- Milk and dairy products: This group is famous for its high concentration of calcium, which is responsible for reducing tension, depression, nervousness and irritability.
- Cocoa and chocolate: Cocoa is a source of tryptophan and magnesium, which together help form serotonin.
- Fish: Similar to cocoa, fish are also sources of tryptophan, which improves mood and well-being.
- Banana: Bananas also have a high concentration of tryptophan and are packed with B vitamins and minerals.
- Chestnuts, walnuts and almonds: The composition of these foods includes tryptophan, B vitamins and selenium, all of which are associated with improving mood.
- Avocado: Avocado has a high concentration of B vitamins, which act on neurons promoting health and well-being.
- Egg: Eggs are a complete food, a source of tryptophan, minerals and B vitamins.
- Bread, pasta and rice: Consuming these foods helps the body to absorb tryptophan, but the preference is that its consumption is done in its whole form.