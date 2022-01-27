What does it mean to say that, one day, covid-19 will be an endemic disease – 01/27/2022

The pessimist guarantees that this torment, the pandemic, will not end anytime soon, but he could be terribly wrong. The advance in vaccination around the world — read, if the vaccine reaches the arm of those who live in countries where it is still barely crawling — and the emergence of second-generation immunizations, which include the most recent versions of Sars-CoV 2, are examples. of factors that can make the pessimist lose his bet.

Already the optimist, when envisioning the future of the pandemic, believes that 2022 is its final stretch, but he could be tremendously wrong too. Among other reasons why, by spreading like dust in the wind, Omicron creates more opportunity than its predecessors to be haunted by new variants and one of them can make us go back ten spaces on this board. Then, the optimist falls off his horse and, if he is not wearing a mask, he becomes contaminated.

The truth is that no one is able to set a date for this boring to end. But one point is this: one day it ends. There is no pandemic in human history without an end point.

But when that happens, sooner or later, don’t think that the virus will disappear from the world map. Covid-19 will then become an endemic disease, as you may have heard. “That’s what we can say, even through experience with other respiratory viruses”, says infectious disease specialist Alberto dos Santos de Lemos. And it’s good for us to have a clear view of what that means, because it’s not always that obvious.

The quick-fix definition even sounds simple: “A disease is endemic when we already expect a certain number of cases annually”, explains the doctor who, in addition to working at the Clementino Fraga Filho University Hospital of the UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), integrates the team of the Laboratory of Research in Immunization and Health Surveillance at Fiocruz.

However, it is necessary to reflect a little on this. Knowing that we will have to live with Sars-CoV 2 forever does not necessarily mean that this coexistence will be peaceful, as if, by becoming endemic, it would become less dangerous. The virus will remain the same. What should change is the number of victims — a number that is smaller than at present and tends to be more or less the same each year.

Alberto de Lemos gives an example: “Malaria, in the Amazon region, has not been eliminated and is an endemic disease.” In fact, close to 90% of the 153,296 cases of the disease in Brazil, reported throughout 2019, happened there. Despite being treatable, no one in their right mind will imagine a pleasant coexistence with the mosquito that transmits the plasmodium that causes this infection. Even because, if some have a high fever, pains that seem to explode in the head, and extreme tiredness, others suffer severe forms of malaria, which cause very dangerous anemia.

And that could be the future of covid-19: the disease should cause a relatively acceptable number of victims year after year. “But among infected people, a small part will always be able to develop serious conditions”, recalls Alberto de Lemos.

One of the risks of endemic diseases

Nor can we forget that a virus like Sars-CoV 2 can always mutate — well, with so many Greek letters referring to its variants, we can’t forget!

“The point is that anything different can make an endemic disease get out of control”, informs the doctor. “Outbreaks or epidemics arise, that is, there is an explosive increase in the number of cases for a certain period.” So, that annual estimate goes to the swamp.

Parentheses: the curious thing is that, in other languages, doctors do not differentiate between an outbreak and an epidemic. Therefore, I ask for an explanation: “In Brazil, it is a kind of tradition to call an outbreak the explosion of cases in a relatively small physical space, such as a school, a neighborhood or even a city”, explains Alberto de Lemos. “An epidemic would be when the infection spreads through an area that, from a geographical point of view, is larger. A country, for example.”

Soon, covid-19 will require scientists to keep an eye on it constantly, doing the famous epidemiological surveillance, which, by the way, is nothing new. It is already performed in many infections.

But, until then, won’t the virus be able to become “weaker”?

It’s the impression that the micron leaves on many people – that the virus is learning to live with us and that, therefore, it would be one step away from what, in their imagination, would be an endemic disease, with the so-called “peaceful coexistence” “.

I would say that, if it were a wolf, this variant would be dressed in sheep’s clothing. Without wanting to be disagreeable in calling it to reality, just yesterday, the 26th, there were more than 600 Brazilians killed because of the Ômicron.

