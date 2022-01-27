“What inheritance? He owes millions”, mocks Olavo de Carvalho’s daughter

São Paulo – Heloísa de Carvalho Martin Arribas, one of the daughters of the ideologue Olavo de Carvalho, mocked this Wednesday (26/01) the allegations that Olavo would have left any inheritance to his children.

The writer lived in the countryside of Virginia, in the United States, and his death was announced last Tuesday (25/01). The ideologue was a notorious denialist of the dangers of the coronavirus and complained about vaccination against the virus.

“Heritage? Q inheritance, he owes millions in compensation, he doesn’t have all that money to pay, everything he had ran and passed to my sister’s name, tripping creditors and my brothers. For the love of olavettes, use your brains at least once in your life,” said Heloísa on Twitter.

***3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos The 74-year-old writer Olavo de Carvalho, considered the guru of Bolsonarism, died in the early hours of January 24, 2022. He was admitted to a hospital in Richmond, in the United States.Instagram/Play ***death-oak-oak (2) Although the cause of death was not disclosed, Olavo had reported that he had recently contracted Covid-19. The writer leaves his wife, Roxane, eight children and 18 grandchildren.Instagram / Playback ***death-oak-oak (1) Born in Campinas, São Paulo, Olavo moved to the United States in 2005. According to him, one of the reasons he left Brazil was the arrival of the Workers’ Party (PT) to the Presidency of the Republic.Instagram / Playback ***death-oak-oak (6) He worked as a journalist in vehicles such as Folha de S.Paulo, Planeta, Bravo!, Primeira Leitura, Jornal do Brasil, Jornal da Tarde, O Globo, Época, Zero Hora and Diário do Comércio.Instagram / Playback ***death-oak-oak (11) Opponent of “political correctness” and critic of what he called “hegemonic leftist thinking in the press and in academia”, the writer became a celebrity within the political right. Instagram / Playback ***death-oak-oak (3) During his lifetime, Olavo published different polemic books, among them: O Mínimo que Você Graças Saber para não Ser um Idiota, considered one of the manuals of the Brazilian right, O Jardim das Aflições (1995) and O Imbecil Coletivo (1996)Instagram / Playback ***death-oak-oak (9) The books and articles authored by the writer, however, were the subject of controversy. Some reproduce conspiracy theories, misinformation and hate speech. In addition, Olavo defended that the Earth is flat, denied the existence of global warming and swore that Pepsi is sweetened with cells from aborted fetuses.Instagram / Playback ***death-oak-oak (7) In the United States, he worked teaching philosophy on the internet.Instagram / Playback ***death-oak-oak (5) He founded the website Mídia sem Máscara (MSM), which aimed to combat the “leftist bias of the Brazilian mainstream media”. Among its supporters were the sons of President Jair Bolsonaro. In fact, Olavo was considered a consultant and a kind of intellectual guru of advisors close to the president.Instagram / Playback ***death-oak-oak (4) Olavo de Carvalho will have his funeral held in Petersburg, a city of 31,000 inhabitants in Virginia, United StatesInstagram / Playback ***death-oak-oak (8) In addition, he was hospitalized with respiratory problems in April last year and was dealing with the aftermath of Lyme disease, known as tick disease, which can cause skin irritation, joint pain and limb weakness.Instagram / Playback ***death-oak-oak (10) Shortly before he died, he began to criticize the Bolsonaro government. Despite this, the president mourned the writer’s death. “Olavo was a giant in the fight for freedom and a beacon for millions of Brazilians. His example and his teachings will mark us forever”, wrote the president of Brazil.Instagram / Playback 0

Olavo de Carvalho had his death announced in the early hours of Tuesday. 74 years old, and left 8 children and 18 grandchildren. Heloísa is the eldest daughter and the person in the family who spoke most openly about her troubled relationship with her father and family.

Debt with Caetano Veloso

The writer died before paying at least one major civil sentence he had suffered. The philosopher had been ordered to pay R$2.9 million to singer Caetano Veloso.

Family members and a private doctor claimed that he did not die from complications from the coronavirus, but Heloísa says that Olavo died as a result of Covid-19.