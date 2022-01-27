What is happening in Ukraine? Understand the risk of war with Russia – World

A threat of war between Russia and Ukraine came to light. Moscow has been accused of preparing a military invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.

Russia has already mobilized more than 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine, which raises fears of an imminent invasion.

The rivalry between countries has historical roots. Russia and Ukraine share the origin of the so-called Kievan Rus, a principality that existed between the 9th and 13th centuries. This entity encompassed contemporary Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus. Moscow considers this area as its birthplace.

President Vladimir Putin had already declared that Ukraine would have been “created by Lenin” in the early years of the Soviet Union, a way of denying the specificities of the nation, which he presented as artificial.

Epicenter of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Donbass, where a mining and industrial basin is located, is economically vital for Ukraine. The region lies to the east of the country and has been the epicenter of conflict between Kiev forces and Moscow-backed pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

A cultural battle between Kiev and Moscow are also at the center of the conflict. There are arguments that the region, along with much of eastern Ukraine, is populated by a Russian-speaking population that needs to be protected from ukrainian nationalism.

According to the news agency AFP, the region’s Russophilia is due, however, to the forced Russification and the repopulation of the region after the Second World War, with the arrival of hundreds of thousands of Russian workers.

Crimea situation after pro-Western revolution in Ukraine

Crimea was annexed by Moscow in 2014 after a pro-Western revolution in Ukraine. For Russia, the peninsula is considered an integral part of the country.

Crimea was part of the Russian Empire since the 18th century and then, under the Soviet Union, it was integrated into Russia until it was annexed to Soviet Ukraine in 1954 by a decree of Nikita Khrushchev.

THE international community does not recognize annexation by Moscow and Ukraine demands its return.

Conflict between languages

Ukrainian and Russian, which belong to the same East Slavic language family, have many similarities, but also differences. Moscow says Kiev authorities want to “de-Russify” the country by favoring the Ukrainian language. Ukraine responds that it is only correcting the forced “Russification” under the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union.

According to information from the news agency AFP, although most Ukrainians are bilingual, Ukrainian is considered the mother tongue by 78% of the population and Russian by 18%.

“Holodomor”, the great famine that killed millions

“Holodomor” is among the main historical facts in dispute between Russia and Ukraine. THE great famine killed millions of people in 1932 and 1933 in Ukraine.

Both Kiev and historians describe this tragedy as Stalin’s “genocide” against the Ukrainian people who resisted the collectivization of the land. On the other hand, Moscow and other historians reject this characterization.

Pope Francis speaks out about the conflict

“Please never war again!” Pope Francis begged, in reference to a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“During the last war, the people suffered from hunger, so much cruelty. They deserve peace”, said the head of the Catholic Church. Francis said he was following “with concern” the rising tensions in Ukraine and called for a day of prayer for peace this Thursday (26).