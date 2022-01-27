What is the impact of the BRL 1 billion cut in the INSS? The first one: it will take longer to retire

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) promoted a cut of BRL 3.2 billion in the 2022 Budget in areas such as social assistance, the environment, health, human rights and public works.

But the biggest financial embezzlement fell on the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, which will lose an amount of R$ 1 billion. Of this total, R$ 988 million refers to a direct cut in the INSS, the body responsible for paying retirement and other benefits for Brazilian workers.

The scissor will be directed more specifically to funds for the administration of the agency and for data processing services and recognition of benefit rights. The INSS area that lost the most resources was the national administration, with a cut of R$ 709.8 million.

Another BRL 180.6 million was withdrawn from data processing services and BRL 94.1 million was vetoed from a continuous improvement project and, finally, BRL 3.4 million from the area of ​​recognition of rights to social security benefits .

But what does a cut of that size impact the lives of Brazilians? THE InfoMoney consulted associations, federations, specialists and the federal government itself.

impacts

Population

According to the National Federation of Unions of Workers in Health, Work, Welfare and Social Assistance (Fenasps), the concern is that the measure could harm the worker and further increase the waiting list for granting benefits, which has already reached 1.8 million people.

Added to this, the INSS has been facing structural problems for some years, with insufficient servers, scrapping of agencies and restrictions on serving the population. The cuts, therefore, will further worsen the functioning of the organ.

“The waiting list for benefit analysis is historic. The person makes the application and is often more than a year waiting. The queue will get longer. At a time when the INSS needs investment, this cut, which will represent 41% of the entire INSS budget, is even more serious”, says Viviane Peres, from the Fenasps Social Policy Department.

It is worth remembering that the line for retirement, pension and aid was already extensive, among other reasons, due to the lack of public servants, as well as the stoppage of medical expertise (which is in person) in the face of the pandemic.

“All this helped to worsen this scenario and increased the queue. This money would be directed primarily to provide faster service and reduce waiting times. That’s why, in the budget cut, we have a reduction in general expenses, which includes everything like the structure of the agencies”, he explains.

“Unfortunately, from now on, workers will have to be more patient. With the budget cut, service will probably be slower and the whole process may take longer because there will be fewer people working, fewer resources for data processing, etc.”, adds Daniela Yuassa, labor lawyer partner at Stocche Forbes Advogados.

Desirreé Franco, a labor lawyer at Goulart Penteado Advogados, adds that given this situation, it is plausible to expect fewer benefits concessions. “With budget cuts and suspension of service at branches, for example, the process will take even longer and approvals will slow down”, she explains.

Fenasps says that the most affected will be people in extreme vulnerability, who seek a benefit to maintain their basic survival needs, and that the measure is a political maneuver by the current president.

agencies and servers

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, the National Association of Social Security Servers (Anasp) said that the cut will have an impact on the maintenance of agencies, and there may be a lack of “toilet paper for the computer”.

“There are costs with third parties to maintain surveillance teams and cleaning the places even more with the pandemic. Considering that many agencies did not even reopen after closing at the peak of the pandemic, can you imagine with this budget cut? It will restrict workers’ access to agencies. A lot of people usually go in person to solve pending issues and especially to ask questions”, says the lawyer.

The lack of manpower worries: the number of servers fell by 38%, between 2012 and 2021, reaching 22.6 thousand, according to data from the Ministry of Economy.

For Viviane Peres, from Fenasps, workers who analyze benefits directly at INSS agencies face an outdated physical structure, which hinders the progress of requests.

“There are agencies that don’t even have 1 MB of internet. Digital remote channel is sold as an option, but systems are old, unstable and often crash. Internally, there are many weaknesses,” he explains.

override of the veto

The vetoes of budget cuts undertaken by President Bolsonaro need to be appreciated by senators and deputies in a joint session. The voting period is 30 days.

Behind the scenes, an articulation between the organizations and politicians of the Chamber and the Senate tries to reverse the situation.

Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), rapporteur for the 2022 budget piece, took a stand in favor of a possible overthrow of Bolsonaro’s veto. “The vetoes of INSS programs are very worrying because, in the two years of the pandemic, services to meet pensions and other benefits were greatly affected”, he said, through Twitter, this Monday (24).

“The INSS leaders themselves defended with the Budget Commission the need for more resources to serve the insured. I can say that, personally, I will defend the overthrow of this veto: I believe that resources are needed to improve services and reduce the queue”, added Leal.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, Senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), who is the sectoral rapporteur for Social Security in the Budget, said that he will analyze Bolsonaro’s veto and that he did not propose the cuts in his report. For him, the measure was “a political decision by the federal government.”

The INSS was contacted, but did not respond to questions in the report.

