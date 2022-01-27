What the Pope Really Said About Children With “Different Sexual Orientations”

A speech by Pope Francis delivered during the General Audience this Wednesday (26) was widely covered by the press and caused controversy on social media. During a reflection on the fears that families face when raising children, the pontiff mentioned parents who “see different sexual orientations in their children” and urged them to reflect on “how to deal with this and accompany their children”, without adopting a condemning behavior.

Reflecting on the figure of Saint Joseph, Francis said that “many times life puts us in situations that we do not understand and that seem hopeless. Praying, in these moments, means letting the Lord show us the right thing to do. (… ) Fear is also part of life and it also needs our prayer. (…) Joseph experiences fear, but God also guides him through fear”. Then he addressed the parents who are terrified by the problems of their children, with the following words:

“Sick children, with permanent diseases. How much pain there! Parents who see different sexual orientations in their children, how to deal with it and accompany their children and not hide in condemning behavior. Parents who see their children die because of an illness, and the saddest thing, we see every day in the newspapers, young people who make mischief and die in car accidents. Parents who see their children not continuing in school, many problems for parents. Let’s think about how to help them. I say don’t be scared. There is a lot of pain, a lot, but think about the Lord, think about how Joseph solved problems and ask Joseph to help you. Never condemn a son”.

It is not the first time that the Pontiff’s speeches about the phenomenon of homosexuality have caused controversy. In October 2020, referring to the pastoral field, Francis asked that people with a homosexual orientation not be discriminated against, and that they have the right to be in a family. “You cannot take anyone away from your family or make your life impossible for that”, said the leader of the Catholic Church, at the time. The speech was understood and replicated as an equating of the union between people of the same sex with Catholic marriage, which was denied by the Vatican.

In March of last year, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith published a document with the endorsement of Pope Francis declaring the blessing of homosexual unions illegal. “The presence, in such relationships, of positive elements, which in themselves are worthy of being appreciated and valued, is not, however, capable of making them honest and, thus, a legitimate recipient of ecclesial blessing, since these elements are at the service of of an unordained union to the Creator’s plan”, states the note. On the other hand, the Vatican highlighted that it allows blessings to individuals with a homosexual inclination who want to live in accordance with Catholic doctrine.

According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, “acts of homosexuality are intrinsically disordered” because they are “contrary to natural law”, “closing the sexual act to the gift of life” and “cannot, under any circumstances, be approved”. The text continues: “A considerable number of men and women have deeply rooted homosexual tendencies. This objectively disordered tendency constitutes, for most of them, an ordeal. They must be received with respect, compassion and delicacy. , towards them, any sign of unjust discrimination. These people are called to carry out God’s will in their lives and, if they are Christians, to unite with the sacrifice of the Lord’s cross the difficulties they may encounter because of their condition”.