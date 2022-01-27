WhatsApp for Windows updated with interface improvements and new animations

Raju Singh 2 hours ago

WhatsApp for Windows was updated this Wednesday (26) and received some minor changes in its interface with the addition of two new animations in the program.

The update arrives under the version number 2.2203.3.0 for WhatsApp for Windows beta users (UWP), a version that has all the features available in WhatsApp Desktop, but is periodically updated with functions that have not yet been released to everyone.

According to the WABetaInfo portal, the last beta version introduced some changes to the visual interface of the application for Windows, inserting animations that are displayed when the user presses on the gear to access the messenger settings and navigates between the available options.

Although not a significant change, the new animations are part of the developer’s efforts to add a better experience to the platform design on both mobile and desktop operating systems, with further changes expected in future updates.

As with previous tests, initially the novelty will only be available to those enrolled in the beta testers program, and there is no forecast of release in the stable version of WhatsApp.

