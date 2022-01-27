Who is entitled? Will 2 PIS be paid in 2022? See new PIS 2022 calendar and latest salary bonus news

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 will be paid from February, according to calendar updated and official released by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (codefat).

However, many people still do not know if 2 PIS will be paid in 2022, if the PIS will be double and who is entitled, and even what is the new PIS 2022 calendar. You can find all this information below.

Will 2 PIS be paid in 2022? What about Pasep?

Workers are in doubt about how many PIS/Pasep will be paid in 2022. The doubt arises for two reasons.

The first is that the PIS/Pasep salary bonus paid in 2022 will be related to the base year 2020, and everyone wants to know if there will also be payment in relation to the base year 2021. The second is that the payment of the PIS/Pasep Fund quotas.

Understand these two points below:

PIS base year 2021

On the first point, the beneficiaries of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance are still waiting for the payments of PIS base year 2021 and Pasep base year 2021.

In 2022, however, the PIS/Pasep base year 2020 will still start to be paid. This is because of a change made by Codefat.

The Board is responsible for managing the program funds, its criteria and for establishing the payment schedule.

Codefat Resolution 896 postponed the payment of the benefit, in 2021, and established new program rules, confirming the disclosure of the calendar still in January 2022.

“Art. 3 The Salary Allowance will be paid according to the annual payment schedule established by CODEFAT in January of each year.”

It is still unclear whether in 2022 there will also be the payment of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance to Brazilians who worked with a formal contract in 2021.

If that were the case, workers would receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus in double, but, in principle, the PIS/Pasep base year 2021 will not be paid, only the base year 2020. That is, the benefit referring to last year must be paid only in 2023.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security confirmed this information to G1. that the 2021 base year payment, which should be paid this year, will be paid for 2023.

The Ministry said that the PIS/Pasep salary bonus data for the base year 2021 “will be the subject of operational procedures to identify workers entitled to the salary bonus, which will be carried out between October 2022 and January 2022. 2023”.

Also according to G1, the Ministry announced that “The payment [do abono salarial do PIS/Pasep ano-base 2021] will be carried out according to the payment schedule to be published by Codefat, in January 2023”.

The Ministry of Labor also stressed that “In 2022 there will only be payment for the base year 2020”.

Will PIS be paid double in 2022?

On the second point, there are actually two PIS/Pasep payments confirmed for 2022, but only one is from the salary bonus, related to the base year 2020. The other is from the PIS/Pasep Fund quotas.

Want to know everything about the two PIS and Pasep payments in 2022? Click here.

PIS/Pasep salary allowance

The PIS/Pasep salary allowance is a worker’s right granted by the Federal Government to workers who meet the necessary requirements. They can withdraw up to a minimum wage.

The PIS salary bonus is intended for workers from private companies who work with a formal contract, where the payment of PIS is made by Caixa Econômica Federal.

The Pasep salary allowance is intended for public servants, being paid by Banco do Brasil.

PIS/Pasep fund quotas

More than 10.5 million Brazilians have not yet withdrawn the balance of their accounts from the Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep).

About R$ 23.3 billion are “forgotten”, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

Double PIS 2022: who is entitled? What about Pasep?

You are entitled to double PIS, who is entitled to PIS/Pasep salary allowance and the PIS/Pasep Fund quotas.

Who is entitled to the PIS/Pasep salary allowance?

Are you able to receive the PIS/Pasep Salary Allowance 2022 who meets the following requirements:

Has been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages (R$ 2,200), in 2020 — this option is also valid for those who worked as a Legal Entity;

Your data is correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep Fund quotas?

Whoever meets the following requirements is eligible to receive PIS/Pasep 2022 Fund quotas:

Who worked with a formal contract in the private sector between 1971 and October 4, 1988.

Heirs of persons with the right can also withdraw.

To find out if you are entitled to PIS/Pasep fund quotas, visit www.caixa.gov.br/cotaspis.

New PIS 2022 calendar

Private initiative workers receive PIS, by Caixa Econômica Federal.

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29 October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29



Updated Pasep 2022 calendar

Public sector workers, who receive Pasep, by Banco do Brasil.