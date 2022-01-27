Who is Moon Knight? Marvel’s Darkest Character

This week the first trailer for the series about the obscure Marvel character Moon Knight was revealed. In this preview, Marc Spector is seen troubled by the insomnia he’s had for a long time!

He suffers from dissociative identity disorder. In the comic, he discovers this when he confronts his father’s best friend, a Jewish hunter (it should be noted, of course, that Marc’s father is Jewish). From that moment on, Spector develops two identities in addition to being Moon Knight: a millionaire businessman, Steven Grant; and a taxi driver, Jake Lockley.

In this advance , we can also see Khonshu, that Egyptian god of the Moon who, in the comics, is Marc’s savior, moreover, in exchange for saving his life, he asks him to be his avatar on Earth. This is because Spector is an ex-soldier, ex-CIA agent, and mercenary. During a mission, he is abandoned by his colleagues and has his own luck, after which he is rescued by Khonshu.

The Moon Knight character was created in 1975 by Doug Moench and Don Perlin, his story is one of the most surreal and complex of all published by the Marvel publisher, as it addresses issues such as personality disorder that manages to be very complicated, especially in 70’s comics.

Among the powers and abilities that this character possesses, it stands out that he is an Olympic-level athlete, acrobat and gymnast; he is also an excellent combat strategist and knows a wide variety of weapons. This character’s strength, stamina and reflexes increase depending on the phases of the Moon, as most of his powers come from this satellite that revolves around the Earth. Occasionally, he has prophetic visions, another interesting character ability.

Oscar Isaac will star in the Moon Knight series. Actor Ethan Hawke will also be part of the cast as the villain of this project. This series will have six chapters lasting 40 minutes each on Disney+ and will be available on the platform from March 30, 2022.