Who is the favorite after Luciano’s elimination?

BBB 2022 continues with only 19 participants. (Image: Reproduction / BBB)

Luciano Estevan was the first eliminated from the main reality show in the country. Now, the game continues with 19 participants. And a new round of BBB 2022 poll now is open for you to vote and choose who is your favourite.

Last week, vinicius (Popcorn) was named as the favorite by 25.83% of the readers of the RD1. he was followed by Maria (Cabin), with 13.41%, and Tiago Abravanel (Cabin), with 9.85%. Has something changed this week? Participate!

How much is the BBB 2022 prize?

The winner of the season will take the prize of R$ 1.5 million. In addition, you will take home a Fiat Pulse. The program, by the way, broke a record for sponsoring brands. There will be eleven main shareholders in this edition.

One of the novelties of the current season is the journalist Tadeu Schmidt, who replaces Tiago Leifert as presenter of the program.

