Wholesale beef retreats and slaughterhouses focused on the domestic market…

Safras & Mercado analyst Fernando Henrique Iglesias did the math and, even considering by-products, the carcass equivalent does not reach R$320/@

podcast Interview with Fernando Henrique Iglesias – Safras & Mercado Analyst on the Boi Gordo Market

Some meatpacking companies are already considering giving collective holidays to employees in the face of negative margins after the decline in wholesale beef prices. According to Safras & Mercado Analyst, Fernando Henrique Iglesias, this scenario is more impactful for companies that only operate in the domestic market.

“Refrigerators are working to mitigate the effects of high arroba prices on the market. The downward movement in meat prices began in the first week of January in the face of a less undercapitalized population and other proteins are more accessible”, he reported.

Currently, the price of married cattle is close to R$ 18.50/kg in the state of São Paulo. “With this value of meat, the industries can pay for an animal of R$ 320.00/@, but the negotiations for the arroba of the ox are being carried out at R$ 330.00/@. With this, the industries are trying to gain margins with other by-products of the live cattle to improve profitability”, he highlighted.

On the other hand, industries that are qualified to export achieve better profit margins with the help of the high dollar. “With the sale of the animal, the industries obtain a revenue per animal of R$ 360.00/@ and pay R$ 330.00/@ for cattle. This ends up leading to different scenarios between industries in the domestic and foreign markets,” he said.

For the second half, the analyst points out that margins should be tight with animal feed costs at high levels. “It will be difficult to maintain the management of the business with production costs at higher values”, he concluded.