Will PIS 2020/2021 be brought forward? Understand and see PIS/Pasep 2022 payment schedule and table

Because of the covid-19 pandemic, PIS payments for 2020 had to be postponed in the year 2021. Workers continue with doubts and wonder if the salary bonus bonus will be doubled this year.

In 2021, the PIS payment was postponed and ended up not happening. Many workers believed that in 2022 the pay would be doubled, but that will not happen.

Therefore, in this year 2022, the PIS for 2020 will be paid and in 2023 the PIS for 2021 will be paid.

PIS 2022: what will change?

In 2021, the salary bonus was postponed and workers did not receive the benefit. Therefore, it was expected that in 2022, double the salary allowance would be paid, referring to the year 2020, which was postponed and referring to the year 2021.

Will PIS be paid double this year?

No. Despite the delay in 2021, the government will not pay double the salary bonus. In 2022, the amount for the year 2020 will be paid, that is, for those who worked with a formal contract in 2020. The forecast is that in 2023 the salary bonus for the year 2021 will be paid.

Caixa PIS 2022 Calendar

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector.













BORN INRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
Januaryfebruary 8December 29
FebruaryFebruary, 10thDecember 29
MarchFebruary 15thDecember 29
AprilFebruary 17thDecember 29
MayFebruary 22December 29
JuneFebruary, 24December 29
JulyMarch, 15December 29
AugustMarch 17December 29
SeptemberMarch 22December 29





October March 24 December 29
NovemberMarch 29thDecember 29




December March 31 December 29

Pasep allowance calendar 2022

Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.












END OF REGISTRATIONRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
0 – 1February 15thDecember 29
2 – 3February 17thDecember 29
4February 22December 29
5February, 24December 29
6March, 15December 29
7March 17December 29
8March 22December 29
9March 24December 29

