Will PIS 2020/2021 be brought forward? Understand and see PIS/Pasep 2022 payment schedule and table

Because of the covid-19 pandemic, PIS payments for 2020 had to be postponed in the year 2021. Workers continue with doubts and wonder if the salary bonus bonus will be doubled this year.

In 2021, the PIS payment was postponed and ended up not happening. Many workers believed that in 2022 the pay would be doubled, but that will not happen.

Therefore, in this year 2022, the PIS for 2020 will be paid and in 2023 the PIS for 2021 will be paid.

PIS 2022: what will change?

In 2021, the salary bonus was postponed and workers did not receive the benefit. Therefore, it was expected that in 2022, double the salary allowance would be paid, referring to the year 2020, which was postponed and referring to the year 2021.

Will PIS be paid double this year?

No. Despite the delay in 2021, the government will not pay double the salary bonus. In 2022, the amount for the year 2020 will be paid, that is, for those who worked with a formal contract in 2020. The forecast is that in 2023 the salary bonus for the year 2021 will be paid.

Caixa PIS 2022 Calendar

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector.

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

January february 8 December 29

February February, 10th December 29

March February 15th December 29

April February 17th December 29

May February 22 December 29

June February, 24 December 29

July March, 15 December 29

August March 17 December 29

September March 22 December 29







October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29







December March 31 December 29







Pasep allowance calendar 2022

Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.