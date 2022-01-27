Windows 11 will receive Android apps and more news soon

This Wednesday (26th), the Microsoft published a statement to reveal some data about the company and news that it is preparing for the Windows 11. According to Windows boss Panos Panay, new updates and previews of Android apps will be released soon.

One of the updates concerns improvements to the Windows 11 taskbar, which include displaying a clock on secondary monitors and the “Mute” feature to mute the sound playing on the computer. The “Weather” widget will also return to the taskbar.

The Media Player and Notepad apps received new designs with a dark mode and style more similar to Windows 11. The Microsoft apps for Android will be distributed in a public beta for testing. already next month — the company’s testers have been doing private tests since October 2021.

Windows 11Source: Windows

Windows has 1.4 billion active PCs

Microsoft also shared some interesting data about Windows usage around the world, and currently, different versions of the system are used by more than 1.4 billion active devices monthly — not to mention that system usage time has increased by 10%. compared to the pre-pandemic period.

“Since the start of the pandemic, 70% more people have streamed content on Hulu, Netflix and YouTube on Windows, and monthly gaming minutes have grown by over 35%. There are now as many gamers as there are people watching TV.”

After the outbreak caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, in the last two years, the company has also seen a 6-fold increase in the number of people using communication software such as Cisco WebEx, Slack, Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

In fact, they also noticed significant changes in habits in the daily lives of consumers, such as grocery shopping, medical appointments and even food. Now, the digital world is getting closer and closer to human reality.

“Telemedicine has grown threefold and there has been over 500% growth in people looking to shop online and pick up in store versus two years ago. On Windows, twice as many people are using their PC to shop, spending 40% more time shopping. Even when we resume some daily tasks in person, people show no signs of completely giving up on the convenience of online tasks,” Panay said in a statement.

According to the data, the computer market has achieved record growth, with more than 340 million units sold in 2021 alone – this represents a growth of 27% compared to the year 2019.