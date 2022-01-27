Winners stop picking up prizes totaling BRL 491 million

Caixa’s lottery winners stopped withdrawing prizes totaling BRL 491 million in 2021. The survey was carried out by the Sorte Online portal, with information from Caixa Econômica Federal, and corresponds to the period from January to September of the year past. Deadline refers to the dates on which the values ​​can no longer be withdrawn by the winners.

According to the survey numbers, the prizes correspond to the jackpots of Mega-Sena, Dupla-Sena, Quina, Lotofácil, Lotomania and Loteca. In case of victory, the winners have a period of 90 days to withdraw the amounts. If this period expires, the money is transferred in full to Fies (Student Financing Fund), a federal government program that helps low-income students to attend higher education in private institutions.

Amounts not withdrawn by winners in 2021:

January: 27.7 million

February: 23.3 million

March: 29.8 million

April: 272.6 million

May: 23.8 million

June: 21.5 million

July: 26.7 million

August: 32 million

September: 33.4 million

The month in which the unredeemed amount was high was April, the month that corresponded to the deadline for the second winner of the 2020 Mega Virada to claim the prize.

The amounts not redeemed last year are already much higher than those that were in the same situation in 2020. At the time, the “forgotten” money in the lottery in the first nine months of that year was R$ 311.9 million, according to Caixa . The value is even greater than the prizes not withdrawn in the last six years.