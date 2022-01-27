With controversy surrounding the AirTag, Apple launches ‘security guide’

Apple’s AirTags have recently been embroiled in a major controversy. In the United States, malicious people placed the device that helps to track objects, such as keys and backpack, inside cars and started stalking. There are even hackers who can track the device to practice cyber crimes. In order to ensure more security to its users, the technology giant has released the new “User’s Guide to Personal Security”.

The document is nothing more than a support, available on the brand’s official website, which organizes information and teaches users how to handle their devices when their personal safety is at risk.

The guide provides several guidelines on the subject, ranging from managing sharing settings, how to block unknown login attempts, to the hot topic on how to stay safe with AirTag and other accessories found with the Search app.

There are also guidelines on what to do if someone has access to my device or account, how to avoid fraudulent requests to share information, and how to document suspicious activity with a screenshot or video.

Apple comments that the release of the guide seeks to “provide strategies and solutions to help (the user) regain control” if you are concerned that someone, without authorization, has access to your device or account.

The Airtag Controversy

Model Brooks Nader was one of the people who was put at risk because of the misuse of AirTags. In New York, the device was added, without his authorization, to his belongings.

As she walked home alone, she received a notification that someone had been tracking her location “for a while,” the model said on Instagram. Similar reports have also occurred in other cities in the United States and Canada.

What does the guide say about this?

In the section on AirTag, Apple reports that the latest versions of iOS send notifications with alerts if the cell phone identifies that an unknown AirTag is tracking the same user’s paths for a certain, unspecified period of time. However, some previous reports point out that messages were only shown after five hours of pursuit.

“To discourage unwanted tracking, the Find My app sends notifications if an unknown AirTag or other Find My accessory is seen moving with you over time, with the message ‘Item detected near you’.”

On a help page in Portuguese, Apple itself suggests that if the person thinks they are being chased with the help of an AirTag, they should seek police help.