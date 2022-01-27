With Linn da Quebrada at BBB, Brazil is faced with a pedagogical opportunity – 01/27/2022 – PerifaConnection

Last Sunday, the 23rd, Tadeu Schmidt reserved a moment of the long-awaited formation of the first wall of the 22nd edition of the BBB (Big Brother Brasil) for Linn da Quebrada not only to report the story behind his forehead tattoo, but also to ratify his treatment pronoun. In this case, he/she.

What may seem small to some people, in the case of Brazilian transvestites and transsexual women, the moment represented an act of affirmation of our humanities.

Ariadna Arantes, the first transgender female participant of the BBB 11 years ago, recently published a newspaper article on her Instagram that well represents the derogatory way we are often portrayed by the media. Transvestites and transgender women are often hypersexualized, criminalized and satirized in Brazil. Sometimes seen as lascivious and sexually available, sometimes seen as too aggressive and dangerous or as caricatures.

In contrast to distorted representations, Linn da Quebrada’s entry into reality brings to the homes of millions of Brazilians the possibility of seeing a transvestite in her human complexity: being determined, courageous, but also fearful, contradictory and claiming her right to error. , as she put it. Thus, with Linn da Quebrada at BBB, Brazil is faced with a pedagogical opportunity.

I am fully aware of the issues surrounding Big Brother Brazil, given the ways in which our agendas are emptied. I believe that Linn da Quebrada also shares this awareness.

In any case, in addition to the personal and material reasons that lead her to the program, I think that Linn da Quebrada’s choice is part of a collective effort by Brazilian transvestites and transsexual women to dispute the imaginary. Once announced as dangerous on newspaper covers, today we are interested in writing new chapters. Our commitment is to advance our agendas.