With negotiation for Michael’s departure in the final stretch, Flamengo tries to hire Marinho, from Santos | football

Flamengo’s attack is the talk of the week, and a change could come soon. Michael has a great chance of leaving, and Marinho, from Santos, can paint in Gávea.

Although the boys caught the attention of the thousands of red-blacks present at the Luso Brasileiro Stadium, Flamengo’s vice footballer, Marcos Braz, was in the sights of fans in the game with Portuguesa. Calls for reinforcements echoed before and during the duel.

The truth is that the red-black board awaits the definition of Michael’s future. in the final stretch of negotiations with Al Hilal, to look for a replacement. The departure can even be confirmed in the early hours of this Thursday. And Marinho is, in fact, the name to fill this possible gap.

Aware that Michael can arrange his departure to Al Hilal at any time – the proposal is interesting for all parties -, the command of red-black football contacted Peixe to find out about the conditions to take Marinho out of Vila Belmiro.

Marinho at Flamengo is an old desire of both parties, and the striker makes it clear to Santos that he wants to leave. The 31-year-old striker has a contract until December.

Despite the mutual interest, Santos is the obstacle because they want financial compensation. President Andrés Rueda plays hard to get him released, mainly due to Flamengo’s economic power.

Santos did not sign him up for the Campeonato Paulista because they believe he will be traded. If you register it and the athlete leaves, you lose a spot.

Santos is aware of Marinho’s desire to leave Vila, he respects it, but would rather sell him to a club abroad.

As long as the athlete’s situation is not defined, he will not play for Peixe in 2022. With Micha about to leave, the mini missile can paint on the Vulture’s Nest. And not randomly. Desire is old.

