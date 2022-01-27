Wolverine voice actor Isaac Bardavid hospitalized in serious condition Rolling Stone

Grandson of voice actor and actor Isaac Bardavid, João talked about his grandfather’s situation in an Instagram post

This Wednesday, January 26, the grandson of the voice actor and actor Isaac Bardavid, John, used social media to report on the situation of his grandfather, who needed to be hospitalized due to the worsening health condition of pulmonary emphysema. According to information from Brazilian Mailthe artist is hospitalized in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro.

One of the great names of Brazilian dubbing, Isaac Bardavid was responsible for iconic characters such as Wolverine, Freddy Krueger (The nightmare time) and Skeleton (He-Man). In addition, she joined the cast of multiple soap operas such as Slave Isaura (1975) and The Carnation and the Rose (2000), a title that is currently being rebroadcast on TV Globo.

“Isaac he is hospitalized with a significant worsening of his emphysema. Join us in prayers! Please avoid giving false news, I ask that before commenting on any nonsense, please respect the family and fans of Isaac. Only 3 family members are in contact with the hospital, so don’t make up news,” he wrote. John on Instagram.

According to the grandson explained, due to the age of the actor, the “disease was insisting on keeping the oxygenation very low, even though he was using the devices he already has at home, so he had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.”

“I don’t know if I will update social media every day, because it hurts me so much to talk about it. I ask that anyone who believes in religion, pray for him!” he added. John in the text. See the publication below: