Woman dies after performing hydrolipo and doctor flees clinic, in RJ

This was Rosimery’s second cosmetic procedure. Photo: reproduction

The victim returned to the clinic after feeling unwell and died at the scene.

Family found expired medicine

Doctor’s wife would have tried to remove material from the clinic

A trader died a day after undergoing an aesthetic procedure in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, last Tuesday (25). According to daughter Larissa de Freitas, her mother, Rosimery de Freitas Dário, felt unwell the day after performing a hydrolipo and returned to the Cemear Aesthetic Clinic, where she died.

The daughter reported that the mother was seen by the same doctor who performed the surgery, Ronald Renti da Rocha. After failing to revive the patient, he fled and left the woman’s body, without waiting for Samu to arrive.

The victim’s own relatives checked the drugs used and found that the Androcortil bottle was out of date. The drug is used to treat septic shock, which is acute circulatory failure from an infectious cause.

“He killed my mother and ran away. I despaired and asked if he had killed my mother. He said yes, asked us to wait for the ambulance and left. My father saw that the help was taking a long time and, when we looked at the injection he gave my mother, we found that it was out of date. My father then asked me for strength and said he would go to the police station. Arriving there, the doctor was already with two lawyers. I stayed at the clinic hugging my dead mother from 1 pm to 7:40 pm,” Larissa told Extra.

Alcimar Dario, Rosimery’s widower, went to the 59th DP to register the case. Upon arriving at the police station, he found the doctor accompanied by two lawyers.

While Alcimar was at the police station, the doctor’s wife went to the clinic to collect all the medical supplies from the place. However, she was stopped by Larissa and her husband, who recorded videos of the moment.

The victim owned a grocery store in the Olavo Bilac neighborhood, in Duque de Caxias. According to her daughter, her mother was vain and this was the second cosmetic procedure she underwent. She chose Dr. Ronald Rocha after Larissa performed an operation on him.

“My mother was very vain, she loved the beach. She went to operate there because I had done it with him two years ago, so she got up the courage to do it with him. The clinic was very crowded, the doctor was very publicized. We would never have imagined such a fatality. She was very happy, she had bought clothes, bikinis. Didn’t even use it,” said the daughter.

An inquiry was opened by the Civil Police to investigate the case. The doctor Ronald Rocha testified on Tuesday and was released, but must be summoned to provide further clarifications. The police will also hear from the victim’s relatives.

Yesterday, the Cemear Clinic underwent expertise and is temporarily closed, until the reports indicate whether it is possible to continue performing procedures on site.

Cases of patient deaths during cosmetic operations are not uncommon. Last month, diarist Maria Jandimar Rodrigues died after undergoing the same hydrolipo procedure, at a clinic in the North Zone of Rio.