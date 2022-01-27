Woman dies at 50 after undergoing hydrolipo in clinic in RJ

A woman died after undergoing an aesthetic procedure at a clinic in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense. Rosimery de Freitas Dario, 50, underwent a hydrolipo on Monday (24), at the Cemear clinic, which presents the intervention as one of its specialties.

The procedure that Rosi underwent consists of a liposuction that can be done only with local anesthesia, which makes the postoperative period faster, even with the use of sedatives. This anesthetic acts on fat cells and they can then be aspirated through cannulas, details the Centro Brasileiro de hidrolipo.

In Rosi’s case, she had difficulties to regain consciousness after the surgery, remaining unconscious and not responding to stimuli, detailed the city hall of Duque de Caxias, through the Municipal Health Department.

The patient’s husband, Alcimar Dario, who accompanied the woman to the clinic, was responsible for taking her home, even after her problems regaining consciousness.

A few hours later, with the companion still weakened, he took her back to the clinic, where she was admitted at 1 pm and was attended by the medical team. But despite the help, the woman was declared dead at the scene.

She left the clinic unconscious, the doctor told me that she was just sleeping and that it was the effect of the anesthesia. We returned home with her sleeping, she woke up, but didn’t say anything at all. My daughter called me to take her back to the clinic and when she got there the doctor performed some resuscitation procedures. Then (the doctor) said she couldn’t resist and squeezed my hand.

Alcimar Dariopatient’s husband

Alcimar he also said that the doctor was nervous and that the place did not have an adequate structure for care.

The SAMU team that attended to the incident detailed that, upon arriving at the beauty salon, at 18:20, they found Rosimery lifeless, lying on a stretcher in the inner area of ​​the clinic.

After verifying the death, the rescuers called the Civil Police, which was at the scene and carried out an expertise to send the body to the IML (Forensic Medical Institute), completed a note from the city hall sent to the UOL.

The 59th DP (Duque de Caxias), responsible for the case, reported that an inquiry was opened to investigate the circumstances of the death. According to the Civil Police, doctor Ronald Renti da Rocha, appointed as responsible for the procedure, has already been heard. “Forensics were carried out at the scene and witnesses are being heard. Diligence is in progress to clarify all the facts”, he says in a statement, adding that the investigation “awaits the autopsy report to identify the cause of death”.

THE UOL made contact with the professional, by cell phone made available by him on social networks, as well as text messages, but, so far, there has been no response. If there is a return, this space will be updated. The social networks of the Cemear Clinic were locked only for followers. Representative of the office informed that the doctor should not speak until the results of the reports and expertise are released.

wanted, the cremerj (Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio de Janeiro) reported that “it will open an investigation to investigate the facts”.

According to her husband, this was the third aesthetic procedure to which rosy submitted. The businesswoman had already removed fat from her back and performed another intervention to reduce fat below the chin — all performed in different clinics.

“My wife was a very vain person, full of life, now I don’t know what it’s going to be like,” he added. Alcimar about his partner, with whom he had been married for 30 years.

Rosimery leaves a couple of children and two grandchildren.