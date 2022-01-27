Woman with the habit of drinking her period talks about the benefits of practice

A 30-year-old woman is giving “menstruation training” to get others to enjoy the benefits of menstrual cycles. Jasmine Alicia Carter, who lives in Barcelona, ​​Spain, claims that drinking and applying fresh menstrual blood to her face has improved her spiritual and physical health. The information is from “MetroUK”.











© Reproduction/Instagram

Reproduction / Instagram





She, who is also the creator of the Sacress Menstrual Cup and founder of the Menstrual Art Movement, says women have been taught to be ashamed of their cycles. “If you look at tampons and absorbents, they are scented with flowers and filled with chemicals to hide our blood and compromise the natural functioning of our periods.”

According to Jasmine, the menstrual blood it is highly packed with nutrients such as protein, iron and stem cells, so it is possible to benefit. “When I drink my period blood, I usually crouch in the bathroom, remove my menstrual cup and take a sip,” he says. “I am so connected to my body that I know exactly how much blood to drink. Sometimes it’s just a sip, sometimes it’s a whole menstrual cup because I need more nutrients,” she explains.

Although she defends the practice, Jasmine guarantees that it is necessary to have other healthy habits, to guarantee the blood the necessary nutrients. “Your menstrual blood won’t be as good if you’re eating fast food every day, for example, because your nutrients will be poor. But when you are in tune with your period, you know how much you need to drink and you can feel the benefits.”

In addition to the shot, she uses blood as face mask to refresh and refresh skin. “Although I’ve never had any major skin problems, I can definitely feel mine is better now, because of these face masks,” she says.

Other alternatives

For women who are uncomfortable with the idea of drink your own menstrual blood or apply it to your face, Jasmine gives other indications, such as using it as a natural paint for painting.

“I used to strain my menstrual blood before or mix it with a blender to turn it into something to paint. After getting in tune with my periods, my blood is so clean that I can paint with it right away, and just dilute it with water to form different shades.”

She still indicates taking collections to get to know her own body. “I encourage women to collect and observe their menstrual blood to see what it can say about their health. You can get a real sense of your well-being through the color and consistency of your blood.”

Another option is to use the blood to water the plants. According to Jasmine, menstrual fluid is an amazing fertilizer to give back to plants.

Here’s a video with some of the options given by her: