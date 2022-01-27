WWF announces discovery of more than 200 new species in the Mekong region

posted on 01/27/2022 11:16



(credit: Parinya PAWANGKHANANT / WWF / AFP)

Bangkok, Thailand- Scientists have discovered more than 200 new species in the Greater Mekong region in 2020 – reports a report by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), despite global warming and logging.

These finds include a new primate, a colorless cave fish and an iridescent snake whose scales, surprisingly, do not overlap.

According to the WWF, in the “New Species Discoveries” report, 224 new species of plants and vertebrate animals were identified in the region – which includes Burma, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. .

Images were taken of the Langur de Popa monkey, whose name comes from the extinct Mount Popa volcano, located in central Myanmar.

This primate is threatened by hunting, logging and habitat loss. It is estimated that only between 200 and 250 individuals of its species remain.

In Vietnam, researchers discovered the brightly colored Mount Ky Quan San Horned Frog at an altitude of more than 2,000 meters.

The Great Mekong region is an important place of biodiversity, thanks to its landscapes that range from jungle, mountain and even karst formations.

It contains some of the most impressive – and most endangered – species in the world, such as the tiger, the Asian elephant and the giant Mekong catfish.

The WWF points out that the pace of discovery of new species – more than 3,000 since 1997 – underscores the importance of preserving the region’s fragile ecosystems.