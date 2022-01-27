Xbox: Phil Spencer’s management is giving excellent results, despite the naysayers

Microsoft’s latest financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 showed a crystal clear picture regarding the Xbox division, which can lead to one conclusion: Phil Spencer management is having a very good performance, producing a steady growth of the sector, with numbers that become more interesting and relevant year after year.

In 2021, “the Xbox division generated revenue from $16.28 billion, high of 17.7% compared to the previous year”. These positive data are really important and indicate the foresight of the management that managed to be very profitable, playing all its cards very well.

Note that this is not a console war issue. We also hope that Sony and Nintendo have managed to do well, it’s good that the results are positive for everyone. We want competition. Here, more than anything else, we want to underscore how Spencer’s strategy began years ago, after pulling the Xbox One out of trouble, along with the entire Xbox division, and starting to show its strength. From this growth comes the investment of 68.7 billion dollars for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard: if the Xbox were as bad as some pessimists want, Microsoft would never have decided to invest a similar amount. Also, Spencer would not have been promoted to CEO of Microsoft Gaming, gaining more powers within the company.

Some phrases from “pessimists”:

Some say that the Forza Horizon servers are empty;

Some say that only low-value indies and old games arrive on Game Pass;

There are those who invoke antitrust, believe in monopoly and who expect the purchase of Activison to be barred;

Some people spend R$350 for games they’ve played;

There are those who discredit Halo even having its biggest release in history.

In this way, there are those who believe in everything that is harmful to Xbox when they don’t open their eyes and really congratulate Spencer’s management.

Instead of this pessimistic opinion, we have 25 million subscribers of Xbox Game Pass, a huge number for the industry, and the last two blockbusters released, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, crushing millionaire numbers. We also have the Xbox Series That Is Selling Much Better than Microsoft anticipated. Basically, we have an Xbox Game Studios alive and well, with dozens of studios ready to produce new video games, hopefully at the level seen last year, ready to invest in every sector of the industry.

What do you think about it? Are you a pessimist? Or do you believe that Spencer is on the right track?