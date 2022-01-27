Xiaomi launches MIUI 13 Global and reveals which are the first devices to receive the news

This Wednesday (26), in addition to making the Redmi Note 11 line official, Xiaomi announced that it will start the release of MIUI 13 Global soon and which cell phones will receive the update. At an event at the end of December, the Chinese manufacturer officially presented the new Xiaomi 12 line and MIUI 13.

















economy and market

26 Jan

















software

25 January



So, here are the 4 main ways that #MIUI13 will elevate your experience to another level. ✅ Faster storage

✅ Faster background efficiency

✅ Faster processing

✅ Longer battery life And by the way, did we mention the new customizable sidebar? #RedmiNote11Series #RiseToTheChallenge pic.twitter.com/vjK3YXQn3T — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 26, 2022

Apparently, there won’t be many changes to the interface, as the Chinese manufacturer’s software engineers have focused on making the system more efficient for it to perform better. As much as the powerful hardware of the new Redmi Note 11 line may have stolen the spotlight from the event, MIUI 13 was presented with promising features that deserve your attention. Based on Android 12, it will come with major improvements and will be available in Q1 for newer devices,

net storage





The feature promises to be a new way for the system to manage files and significantly improve its efficiency. It will be able to reduce disk fragmentation and actively manage the stored data. Xiaomi claims that it will be able to improve read and write efficiency by 60%. Apparently, it promises to bring long-term benefits, as read and write speeds from other devices can drop by 50% on Android after 36 months. MIUI 13 promises to keep the level at 95% over the same period.

atomized memory





This super-improved memory management system is focused on improving RAM efficiency by categorizing how much each app will use for important and less significant tasks. With that, it will close those of little importance to maximize RAM performance by 40%.

focused algorithms





Xiaomi claims that cell phone processors have a tendency to distribute resources across all its apps equally. This feature prioritizes active applications so the CPU can focus on the most important tasks to improve device speed and performance.

smart balance





To improve battery life, this feature promises to automatically balance your phone’s performance with power consumption. Xiaomi claims that you will be able to increase your battery by 10% thanks to this novelty.

side bar





If you are a person who uses several applications at the same time and you want a quick way to handle multiple tasks, the sidebar promises to save you precious time. While you’re in an app, you’ll be able to activate the sidebar with your 10 favorite programs to navigate between them without having to go back to the home screen and search for it.

Devices that will receive MIUI 13 Global first





The update will be released on first half of 2022 for the following devices:

What do you think of the news of MIUI 13? Is your phone in the first wave to receive the update?

See also