Xiaomi launches MIUI 13 with more fluidity, efficiency and customization

This Wednesday (26th), The Xiaomi announced the new version of its interface based on Androida MIUI 13. In the global presentation, during the announcement of the Redmi Note 11 smartphone, the company also stated that it has already exceeded 500 million monthly active users on MIUI systems.

The new version of the software is focused on improving the complete user experience of the brand, offering faster storage, more efficient background processing, smarter processing and longer battery life.

More fluid and responsive

MIUI 13 has as one of the highlights the “Liquid Storage“, a new type of file organization capable of managing the way they are stored on the phone. Thus, the smartphone’s processing quality will remain almost the same for up to three years.

What’s New in MIUI 13Source: Xiaomi

“Long term, some other Android OS read and write speeds drop by up to 50% after 36 months, while MIUI 13 retains up to 95% – giving users a ‘fresh’ experience for longer and extending the lifespan of the device”, reveals the official publication of Xiaomi.

The system also offers the “Atomized Memory“, a method of managing RAM memory that increases the efficiency of the device.Focused Algorithms” will allow you to allocate processor power intelligently to offer a more fluid and responsive system.

Power optimization and widgets

Another interesting update is the “Smart Balance“, a feature that will keep the balance between system performance and power consumption — the total battery life can be extended by up to 10% on MIUI 13.

The company will also allow the customization of widgets in different sizes for users who have received the update. “The side taskbar is another efficiency tool in MIUI 13, allowing you to access all your favorite apps in floating windows with just one tap, without leaving your current app,” Xiaomi reveals in a statement.

side taskbarSource: Xiaomi

Phones that will receive MIUI 13

For now, the Chinese company will update only a few branded devices to MIUI 13, but already in the first quarter of 2022. Check out the list revealed by the company below: