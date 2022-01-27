Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 11 line with prices starting at R$971

Xiaomi launched this Wednesday (26) its new mid-range smartphones Redmi Note 11: Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S. The models had already been announced in China, but only today were they officially launched in the world.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro

The model is the most powerful among the three releases. Relying on the Snapdragon 695 chipset, it has variations of 6GB and 8GB of RAM, combined with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The highlight of the model is the 4,500 mAh battery, with support for fast charging of 120 W. The Chinese says that users will be able to recharge the smartphone 100% in just 15 minutes.

(Source: Xiaomi/Disclosure)

With a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 120 Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution, the phone must run Android 11 under the MIUI 12.5 interface and has a 5G connection. In terms of photos, the model has a photographic set of 108 MP (main) + 8 MP (wide-angle) + 2 MP (macro). The front camera is 16 MP.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro has almost all the same specs as the Pro +. The biggest difference is in the battery, which in the Pro model is 5,160 mAh and 67W charging. In addition, the smartphone only has 4G connection and MediaTek Helio G96 chipset.

Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S

The most basic of the line, the Redmi Note 11 focuses on value for money. the display AMOLED with 6.6 inches it has a 90 Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution.

With similar specifications, the two differ mainly by the chipset, since the 11S model has MediaTek Helio G96 and the Note 11S has the Snapdragon 680. Both work with options of 4 GB, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and internal storage of 128GB or 256GB. The battery is 5,000 mAh with 33W charging.

(Source: Xiaomi/Disclosure)

The cameras also have more basic features, with 50 MP (main) + 8 MP (wide-angle) at the rear and 16 MP at the front. The Redmi Note 11 should also be marketed with Android 11 running under MIUI 12.5.

Prices and availability

Xiaomi’s new smartphones can be found in Europe and on AliExpress. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage will sell for US$329 (approximately R$1,786, in the current conversion), while the version with 8GB + 128GB will sell for US$379 ( BRL 2,057).

The Pro 4G model will start at US$ 299 (R$ 1,623). The Redmi Note 11S will be found for US$ 249 (R$ 1,351) and the Redmi Note 11 for from US$ 179 (R$ 971).