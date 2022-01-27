‘You will always be my love’ · TV News

Gabriela Duarte announced this Wednesday (26) the end of her marriage with photographer Jairo Goldflus. The two had been together for 19 years and are the parents of two children: Manuela, 15, and Frederico, 10. “Jairo will always be my love, my friend and father of our children.”

“Family for me is synonymous with partnership, love, care… We have a lot here. And we will have it forever. Jairo and I lived together for 19 years. Nineteen years of a lot of exchange, love, bullshit, two children, travel, plans, changes in plans and a lot, a lot, a lot of partnership”, said the actress in her profile on Instagram.

Away from TV since Pride and Passion (2018), Gabriela also said that the decision was made together and at the best time, without going into too much detail. “This partnership is such that we understood together that ending our marriage would be the best decision for the moment. And so we parted. But the family we built is not. It will remain strong until the end of our lives.”

The actress said she shared the information with fans because the couple “have been building a sincere community here on this network and I want to avoid any kind of misunderstanding or speculation.” “We are well, happy and certain that it was a good decision. The marriage is over and the family is still together”, concluded the message with two photos with the family, one with the children and the other only with the now ex-husband.