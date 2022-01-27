Zambelli backs off and admits use of public money to travel to the US

posted on 01/26/2022 18:45 / updated on 01/26/2022 18:58



Zambelli entrega presente com a inscrição ‘Bolsonaro’ ao fundador da rede social Gettr, Jason Miller – (crédito: Twitter/Reprodução)

Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) traveled to the United States, last Saturday (22/1), to participate in the National March for Life, against abortion, held in Washington. The problem is that the trip was financed by public money, according to the publication of the federal deputy herself on social networks. First, she had said she had done it on her own, but she backed off and admitted to traveling

The parliamentarian was criticized, even by the voters themselves, who did not accept the fact that she had used public funds to travel. The justification given by the deputy was that the Chamber of Deputies had sent her on an official mission. According to Zambelli, the purpose of her participation in the march was to “defend life”. About the expenses, she countered by saying that the criticism is a “lame excuse of death apologists”.

On the website of the Chamber of Deputies, it is stated that the deputy’s trip, which took place between January 19 and 23, was on an official mission, with the objective of “participating in the event March for Life and a visit to the American Parliament”. The payment of four and a half days was added to expenses, totaling R$ 10,939.68.

Responding to criticism on the internet, the parliamentarian told an internet user that “the deputy’s job also consists of making exchanges with other countries about what I was elected to defend: the right to life and freedom, among other things”. For another, she defended herself by saying that “if you don’t understand the importance of fighting abortion worldwide, you are not, nor will you ever be my voter, in this case: damn it. You’ll charge your deputy.”

Zambelli released, on social media, a video alongside Gustavo Gayer, a youtuber from Goiás who feeds a pro-Bolsonaro channel pointed out by the Covid CPI as one of those who most profited from the spread of fake news about the pandemic. The recording location was the Abraham Lincoln Memorial in Washington. In the post, she quoted the former US president as writing “those who deny freedom to others do not deserve it for themselves”.