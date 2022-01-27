Zé de Abreu “freaks out”, attacks Olavo and takes a colossal reversal of Carla Zambelli

Actor José de Abreu poured out his repression again. This time, the target was federal deputy Carla Zambelli.

In publications on Tuesday (25), the actor had distilled his venom, saying that the congresswoman was happy with the writer’s death, as the case would have helped to stifle criticism about her trip to the United States by the House.

“They’re saying that Zambelli is celebrating the death of bozo’s father because it took the focus away from #MamatadaZambelli. But we won’t let it forget, right?”, wrote the artist.

In response, Zambelli explained that he was on an “official mission” to contribute to the fight against abortion.

“The Chamber sent a deputy to another country on an official mission to defend life from conception. The orchestrated attack, coordinated by “spitters” such as Abreu and Jean Wyllys, only shows how much trouble we are when we defend life.

Although the tickets were not paid for by the Chamber, they used the 4 nights I received (like any other deputy on a mission) to justify the attacks. Lame excuse from death apologists,” he said.

The parliamentarian also repudiated José de Abreu’s posts in commemoration of Olavo’s death. Zambelli ended by quoting Winston Churchill, who acted against Nazism during the Second World War.

“I will continue my walk. I learned from a man — who also left us on a January 24th — that we will never reach our destination if we stop and throw stones at every dog ​​that barks.

Churchill lives! Olavo de Carvalho too.”

Left makes its worst mistake, chooses Fiuza as a “target” and serious revelations come to light

THE City Newspaper Online is being subjected to censorship.

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) determined the demonetization of the site.

A cruel act… A “slap in the face” of democracy.

Right now, where we are watching free speech being ravaged and conservatives being silenced, we need the help of all patriots…

Subscribe to JCO now and have access to exclusive content from the fearless Revista A Verdade.

Click on the link below:

https://assinante.jornaldacidadeonline.com.br/apresentacao

We also launched a virtual store with t-shirts, flags and tracks.

Help us! Shop at the Conservative Mall:

https://www.shoppingconservador.com.br/

If you want, donate any amount to Jornal da Cidade Online via PIX (key: [email protected] or 16.434.831/0001-01).