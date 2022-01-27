Zé Felipe and Virgínia Fonseca cancel their wedding

Due to the increase in cases of covid-19 in Brazil, Zé Felipe and Virgínia Fonseca ended up canceling the wedding ceremony, scheduled for March. The two have already exchanged alliances in the presence of the family, but they were organizing a larger event.

In the podcast she shares with Camila Loures, the digital influencer explains that the ceremony was postponed because the couple ‘disheartened’. The revelation was made after the youtuber said that she was booking a trip with her channelmate for the same day that she would be on her honeymoon.

Zé Felipe, who was present at the time, explains that the two are concerned about the increase in cases of covid-19, but the influencer also adds another reason. “I hadn’t said it yet, but I’ll say it: there will be no more weddings. We were going to get married. I had the party, then we got sick, everyone. And I got discouraged, because I ended up feeling bad for not being able to take the Maria Alice for a while”, he details.

In addition, Virgínia explains that, as it is not yet known whether a new lockdown will be necessary, she preferred to cancel the date soon and reschedule only when it is safe again. “Imagine, I go there, pay for everything, organize everything, the wedding will happen, close everything. Then I have to move the wedding to another date and I want to get pregnant after the wedding”, she details. Loures, then, adds that the two are already trying to have their second child and the singer still tells details about the libido problem he faced after going through a stressful period.