Zeroing federal taxes on fuel could cost BRL 130 billion – 01/26/2022 – Mercado

The intention of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to zero federal taxes on fuel and electricity could generate an invoice of almost R$ 130 billion in waivers of revenue and interest on the public debt.

The calculation was made by economist Gabriel Leal de Barros, a partner at RPS Capital, at the request of leaf.

By giving up collections in a scenario of public accounts in the red, the president makes the country even more indebted to bear the cost of politics. The issuance of this debt would be made upon payment of interest to its investors.

Without any reduction in taxes, the government already foresees a deficit of R$ 79.3 billion this year. The country has accumulated successive deficits since 2014.

The tax cut is part of Bolsonaro’s plans to reduce fuel prices in the year he seeks re-election.

The president, his political assistants and even members of the economic team express concern about the risk of inflation having a new peak in the third quarter of 2022 – right at the height of the election campaign.

In order to be able to bring the rates to zero without fiscal constraints, the idea is to approve a PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) which in practice tramples on the LRF (Fiscal Responsibility Law) and allows the reduction of taxes without any compensation for the loss of revenue.

Barros calculates that the reduction of taxes alone should generate a waiver of around R$ 70 billion a year. The estimate is close to that being debated internally by the economic area.

To borrow that amount, the Brazilian government would end up paying, over the next few years, an additional bill of R$59.7 billion in interest, Barros projects.

According to the economist, the deepening of the gap in the accounts due to the waiver of revenues affects not only the stock of debt, but the fees charged by investors.

“In addition to the larger deficit, the interest on the debt will also increase due to the greater perception of risk”, he warns.

The financial market has already given a sample of this deterioration last Friday (21). One day after the discussions on the PEC became public, future interest rates rose significantly, anticipating higher costs for the National Treasury.

The LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) authorizes a shortfall of up to BRL 170.5 billion in 2022. This statistic only includes waivers. The interest account, as a financial expense, is left out.

Although there is a slack in relation to the target, technicians in the economic area already see a risk of collections falling by up to R$ 40 billion compared to what was forecast today, if GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth stays around 0.5%, in instead of the 2.1% officially projected by the government.

In this context, the tax cut would deepen the risks of exceeding the target.

For the economist at RPS Capital, this will be the outcome if Bolsonaro goes ahead with his plan to reduce federal taxes on fuel and electricity. He calculates a deficit of R$ 209.4 billion in the year.

Barros says that the PEC creates another problem for the coming years: the low credibility of fiscal rules, even those provided for in the Constitution.

In three years of Bolsonaro’s government, the constitutional text has already been changed 15 times. Three of these amendments modified the spending ceiling, the rule that limits the advance of expenditures to inflation and which today serves as an anchor for fiscal policy.

“Many people in the market thought that, because the ceiling is in the Constitution, that would be a restriction to change it. But the changes signaled that it doesn’t matter if it’s in the Constitution or not, and that creates a huge problem”, he says.

Now, the government’s strategy is to approve a new PEC to remove the LRF, which is a complementary law – an instrument hierarchically below a constitutional amendment.

One of the LRF’s fathers, economist José Roberto Afonso, criticizes the measure and also points out the weakening of the rules.

“There is no risk. It is absolutely certain that fiscal institutionalization is deteriorating”, says Afonso.

For him, it is a paradox that this is done through what would be “the most important of the legal rules”, as is the case of the constitutional amendment.

“Never have so many amendments been edited in Brazilian history, no country in the world has so many tax and fiscal matters in the constitutional text. And the effective result, in practice, is exactly the opposite of what was intended: the more fiscal management is constitutionalized, the more it creates insecurity, economic and even social”, he says.

Afonso also states that the approval of a PEC to remove the LRF in the case of reducing taxes on fuel does not change the scenario of breaking the pillars of fiscal responsibility, according to which it would be necessary to raise other taxes to restore the collection.

“Disrespect for elementary fiscal principles and, above all, management incompetence cannot be resolved at the legislative or legal level, no matter how great the status of your decision,” he says.