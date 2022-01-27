Zicada, Flávia gains one more enemy; know who · TV news

In More Life, Better!, the dog days are definitely not going to end anytime soon for Flávia (Valentina Herszage). After being humiliated and shooed away by Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), the dancer will still have to deal with the emergence of a new enemy: Roni (Felipe Abib). To cheer up his wife, Cora (Valentina Bandeira), he will make the fake commissioner’s life hell in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter scheduled to air next Monday (31) , the troublemaker will already be at rock bottom, as she will have lost her job after being cruelly accused by her owner of having helped in the sabotage of the new creams. Therefore, she will return to work in Pulp Fiction.

What is already bad will only get worse. Roni, who has recently been released from jail, will appear at the club to terrorize the girl. The trickster will warn that he is Cora’s husband and will intimidate Juca’s daughter (Fábio Herford) so that she can help get his wife out of prison.

Flavia, obviously, will not be very receptive, but Neném’s brother (Vladimir Brichta) will not give up and will come up with a plan to convince her. Upon discovering that the young woman had an affair with Gabriel (Caio Manhente), Roni will look for him and threaten him, in order to use him to manipulate the dancer.

The More Life, the Better! marks the debut of Mauro Wilson as a soap opera author and has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic.

The telenovela is scheduled to remain on the air until May. Then, the network will premiere Cara e Coragem, which will address the universe of stunt doubles and will have Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado in the central roles.

