5 reasons to buy this gaming notebook with RTX 3050

We have reviewed Dell’s G15 gaming notebook, latest model released. This project is responsible for several notebook models, ranging from a more entry-level model with Intel Core I5, to more advanced models. We tested the version with AMD’s latest platform, the Ryzen 5000, model 5600H. With 16GB of RAM and RTX 3050 Laptop graphics card. All this and much more I tell you in this video with the 5 main reasons that lead you to buy the DELL G15.

Reason 1: Confidence in project construction

Dell is a renowned brand in the national notebook market, the G15 project is comprehensive, with it several models are produced, which leads us to a certain confidence, after all, the structure has to be good to support various types of processors and equipment internals, in the same chassis. The project itself is well built, we have good air vents, but the cooling could be better.



Dell G15 – AR outputs

Reason 2: Screen

Its screen is a FULLHD resolution monitor, with a 120Hz refresh rate, great for gaming. You buy the gaming notebook and you already receive a gaming monitor. The 15.6″ size helps both for daily work and for games. The screen has WVA technology, it’s not the sharpest I’ve used, but balanced for the project.



Dell G15 – Screen

Reason 3: Hardware, performance and gaming experience

The G15 with Ryzen 5 is one of the mid-range models, currently costing in the range of R$7400 on the Dell website, this model here brings the Ryzen 5600H, 16GB of DDR 4 3200MHz RAM, expandable to 32GB. There are 512GB of internal PCIe NVMe M.2 storage. RTX 3050 video card for laptop.



Dell G15 – games

It is capable of running the main current games, we managed to take about 70 frames with graphics on low in Battlefield 2042, poorly optimized as hell, by the way. In PUBG, with the settings at minimum and distance at medium, it was possible to get 110FPS on average, while in CS:GO it was possible to run at 230frames with everything at maximum. As a benchmark, we ran the 3D Mark Time Spy and got 5534 points.

app/game Graphics frames/dots battlefield 2042 Low 70FPS PUBG Low (custom) 110FPS CSGO Maximum 230FPS 3DMark TimeSpy 5534 points

The gaming experience with it was smooth, there is a need to adapt to the keyboard, nothing compared to the mechanics that I like and am used to playing, but with a few hours of gameplay you get used to it.

Reason 4: Quiet to work

By disabling G mode, the G15 becomes an efficient notebook for heavier jobs, keeping fans quieter. Generally gaming notebooks keep a minimum of noise, in the case of the G15 it is very little noticeable, which pleases me to have this equipment in the middle of writing writing texts. Ah, the G mode off doesn’t even change his base performance that much.

Reason 5: Value for money



Dell G15

The cost-benefit ratio can be framed here. If we analyze the price of the parts separately, assembling the whole set we will go beyond the price charged by this DELL. From the idea of ​​mobility, we have a notebook with good performance paying the same as a PC, so the cost-benefit/mobility ratio is present.

Conclusion

pros trust in the project

Screen

hardware, performance

silent to work cons Keyboard without ç (outside ABNT2 standard)

G Boost mode just makes noise

The Dell G15, version with Ryzen 5600H is a great option that combines cost with benefits. It will be very good for the vast majority of games, it will certainly not run at maximum graphics, but on medium graphics we can already have games with frames above 60. It will be a good option for running heavy programs that require graphic performance as well. If you need a high performance notebook, maybe the G15 will be an option to get on your radar.

Where to buy?

Datasheet