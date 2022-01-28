6 points to understand if war has already started







There is a lot of speculation about when Putin will attack Ukraine, but it is possible that the conflict has already started, says security and defense expert Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Everyone is trying to guess Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions in Ukraine. The United States is withdrawing embassy staff as fears of imminent conflict mount. But he may have already started, writes security and defense expert Jonathan Marcus*.

The risk of a real war between Russia and Ukraine dominates the headlines in many parts of the world.

All the obvious questions are being asked. Will Russia attack? Is President Vladimir Putin determined to start a war? Or can diplomacy guarantee peace?

But we cannot read President Putin’s mind. So we asked another question: how do you know if hostilities have started?

Battle tanks and missiles

The answer seems obvious.

Rows of Russian tanks crossing Ukraine’s borders or air strikes against Ukrainian positions would mark a dramatic escalation in the crisis and a shift to a new phase of the conflict.

The first alarms will come from the Ukrainian military itself, but Western satellites and intelligence-gathering aircraft can detect preparations for an imminent offensive.

There will likely be clear signs of an imminent attack, says Michael Kofman, an expert on Russian armed forces at the US-based Center for Naval Analysis.

Among those signs are “the dispersion of forces and an influx of logistical and support elements,” he says.

But this question can also be answered in another way, and for that, it is necessary to take a step back and analyze Russia’s campaign against Ukraine in a systemic way.

We need to look at the full toolkit available to Russia and assess how it is being used. In this light, when you ask, “how will we know if the conflict has started”, the answer may be: it has already started.

Hostilities have been ongoing for some years.

military pressure

Let’s start by analyzing the current moment. Russia already occupies Crimea, which is part of Ukraine, and provides assistance in the Donbas region to rebels opposed to the Kiev government.

Indeed, it was the intervention of Russian armored and mechanized units against Ukrainian forces in 2014 that prevented the pro-Russian rebels from being defeated. Sporadic fighting has continued since then. All sides reportedly support an international peace effort, but little progress has been made.

Threat to use force

In addition to this pressure, there is also the threat from Russia to use overwhelming military force against Ukraine.

The buildup of Russian combat formations around Ukraine’s borders is staggering. This includes a significant deployment of forces to Belarus – which also shares a border with Ukraine – which could provide a closer starting point for an attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev itself.

Russian spokespersons argue that this formation of military vehicles near the border is nothing more than a military exercise, not threatening. But its scale, the nature of the units deployed to the site and the gradual influx of supplies suggest it is much more than routine drills.

Experts have been tracking these preparations through civilian satellite photos. Several telephone videos circulated on the internet showing trains loaded with equipment en route to Ukraine or Belarus. Analysis of these social media posts, coupled with the units seen in motion by satellites, provide a clear picture of what is happening.

Regardless of what Moscow says, Ukraine has every reason to be concerned.

Attempt to control the narrative

The second tool used by Moscow is an attempt to influence the narrative.

On the one hand, Russia says it is not preparing for war, although it appears that it is. But just as important is the narrative she tries to convey that Ukraine is not the victim – Russia itself is threatened.

This is the content of the documents delivered to the US with the aim of stopping and, in a way, reversing the expansion of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and creating a new sphere of influence for Moscow.

But the narrative has another purpose as well. It’s the story Russia tells to shape the way the entire crisis in Ukraine is debated, not just by Western governments or Russian citizens, but by you reading this story.

The fact is that most independent experts estimate that Russia is preparing for war against Ukraine, regardless of what Russian spokespersons say.

Subversion

There are other possibilities in the Russian toolbox as well. Cyber ​​attack and subversion, for example. A little over a week ago, several Ukrainian government websites were hit, although it is unclear where the attack came from.

More recently, the UK government said it had evidence that Moscow had selected individuals to form a new government in Kiev. But conclusive evidence of this has not been publicly presented.

Michael Kofman says a cyber element could be an important part of a Russian attack because it could potentially damage critical infrastructure and disrupt Ukraine’s ability to coordinate a military effort.

Fine line between war and peace

When Russia took Crimea, we heard a lot about “hybrid warfare” and “grey zone warfare.” At the time, Russia denied the operation and the participants, although uniformed, did not wear military insignia.

But there was no doubt that these were troops linked to Russia. And Crimea was taken by military force. What is in progress at the moment is the essence of the “grey zone war”, that is, the blurring of the border between peace and war.





Ukraine has asked for support from NATO partners, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, in defending against a possible Russian attack. Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

This is not how we tend to see things in the West.

But the Russian military has articulated a sophisticated doctrine that sees war and peace as one continuum where different tools are applied at different stages, sometimes in sequence, sometimes together, albeit with the same strategic objective.

And, ultimately, that’s why the conflict has already begun. The only question is how far into the “gray zone” President Putin is willing to go.

*Jonathan Marcus, author of this article, is a former BBC Defense and Diplomacy correspondent, and an honorary professor at the Institute for Strategy and Security at the University of Exeter, UK.