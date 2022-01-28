‘A Place in the Sun’: Elenice Unmasks Christian and He Makes Her Look Crazy – 01/27/2022

There is a saying that “revenge is a dish best served cold”. In the case of Christian (Cauã Reymond), he will eat ice cream, in “Um Lugar ao Sol”. The usurper never bought the fact that Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) had separated the brothers, when he preferred to stay only with Renato. So, upon learning that the bankrupt socialite has discovered her true identity and is determined to reveal it to the world, Christian will commit her to a clinic. Payback, perhaps, for the years that might have been easier for him had she adopted the twins.

But will that stop her from putting on the trombone mouth? I explain.

At this point in the novel, Elenice will have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, as she will have important forgettings. Almost at the same time, she will know that Bárbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) is not Renato. Desperate, she will pressure him to find out where her heir is and warn him that she will unmask him. Cornered, the liar will take advantage of her condition and confine her. Elenice, poor thing, will be desperate, she will try to escape the clinic to reveal the truth, but no one will believe it. After all, everyone will put such a daydream on account of their state of mind.

Christian’s attitude, deep down, has the energy of revenge. Since he started dating Elenice, the young man never treated her with any kindness. The real Renato was also harsh with his mother. However, no matter how little the two were in tune, she raised him and always pampered him. But Christian has no bond of affection with Elenice. Only hurt, anger and contempt for being passed over. Hospitalizing her, therefore, seems to cause discomfort to the boy.

