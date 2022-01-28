A300 plane damaged in missile attack on Baghdad Airport





An Airbus A300 model plane was severely damaged this Friday, January 28, in new missile attacks carried out against Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.

This jet hit, the A300-B4 registered under the registration YI-APX and manufactured in 1983, was an out-of-service example stored at the airport, and was the only one to suffer damage, however, according to Al Jazeera reports, the missiles fell at several points in the vicinity of the aprons and runways, which could have caused damage to other operational aircraft. Fortunately no one was injured.

Video Clip – 1983 built Out of service Iraqi government Airbus A300B4-203 aircraft (YI-APX) left Forward fuselage area received substantial damages when 6 rockets were launched at Baghdad airport, Iraq on Friday morning.#aircraft #damages #aviation #safety pic.twitter.com/tAbgpfk5oF — FL360aero (@fl360aero) January 28, 2022

Iraqi Government Airbus A300-B4 (YI-APX, built 1983) was severely damaged during a rocket attack militia while in storage at Baghdad Intl Airport (ORBI), Iraq. There were no casualties reported.https://t.co/Y9brS0aqQv pic.twitter.com/XPoAYSL6Mj — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) January 28, 2022





According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Iraqi Airways has confirmed that passenger flights are still operating despite the attack.



The Ministry of Transport said in a statement that “Iraqi Airways General Company confirms that the missile bombardment that hit Baghdad International Airport in the early hours of today, Friday, damaged one of the planes stored nearby. from the airport”, noting that direct passenger flights continue.

The attack was not immediately claimed. The United States and some Iraqi officials blame recent recurring attacks in the region on Iran-aligned Shiite armed groups that oppose the US military presence in the region.

The US air base known as Camp Victory is located around the perimeter of Baghdad airport.



