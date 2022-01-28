About ‘With Sugar, with Affection’ – 01/28/2022 – Opinion

The world and the production of ideas are becoming increasingly poorer because of the set of political manifestations that hitched a ride on the so-called identity agendas. The losses imposed by the authoritarianism of those who put themselves as spokespersons for blackness, homosexuality and women are immense.

Singer and songwriter Chico Buarque decided to adhere to the idiocy, canceling from his repertoire one of his own songs, the beautiful “Com Açúcar, com Afeto”, which was recently attacked in the networks.

I have no instrument to assess whether, in private, Chico Buarque is sexist or not, if he gloated over women from the top of the first throne that was granted to him, that of a man, white and heterosexual.

When he started releasing his compositions, in 1966, the scenario was more hostile for women: men composed, women interpreted, and this perverse relationship was declared to be a nice quality of the artistic universe. Women were offered a supposed noble position on the stage.

It wasn’t just music. In the theater, they chose José Celso, Antunes Filho and Gerald Thomas as the tripod of the dramatic arts. This weirdness lasted a long time. In national cinema, try to remember a woman who stood out in the direction of a film until Carla Camurati consolidated the so-called “Retomada” with “Carlota Joaquina”, in 1995.

The world, in those 1960s full of sugar and affection, was more sexist, and it seems naive to think that Chico Buarque did not benefit from his unequivocal production of testosterone.

However, it is not Chico Buarque that we are talking about now, but the work of Chico Buarque. There is, in the field of music, visual arts and dramaturgy, a very old resource called the lyrical self. What the lyrics of a song transcribe is not, strictly speaking, the same thing that its author wants to say.

In other words, when Chico sings “Joga bosta na Geni”, a beautiful passage from the play “Ópera do Malandro”, it seems quite reasonable to assume that he, as an author, is not suggesting that excrement be thrown at women — or, in that specific case, , in prostitutes. He’s a character that does that. And it’s quite ok to hate this character, by the way.

It is important to remember here that Chico Buarque is an excellent playwright, he wrote great musicals. And that, apart from the nonsense that perfectly translates the female soul (an idea, this one is quite sexist, because it robs women of the expression of a voice that was often not granted to them), he took to the stage female characters of great complexity .

Chico Buarque’s sensitivity to women materialized in songs like “Atrás da Porta”, which Elis Regina, as a performer, elevated to one of the highest points of his career.

Those who now ask for the cancellation of “Com Açúcar, com Afeto”, a song that features the voice of a submissive woman, victim and bearer of machismo like so many we see around, contribute to a nefarious practice: to cut off the production of works that can , through such rich literary resources, put us in front of our various wounds, machismo being just one of them.

Art is, par excellence, the mistress of subjectivities. What is said is not what is said, and open meanings characterize good work.

That’s why, when Tim Maia puts the phrase “it’s just not worth dancing a man with a man and not a woman with a woman” on the dance floor, I make a point of celebrating. And I state here that I am preserving, in this part of the text, the right to my place of speech.

I consider the song “Vale Tudo” a liberating anthem of the dance floors because it, in fact, makes fun of those who think that men cannot dance with men. The lyrical self is capable of many things, including representing the opposite of what is being said.

Therefore, the authoritarianism of cancellations on artistic expression, especially when the theme collides with issues of minorities and oppression, has often become a huge mistake. Stupid and unreasonable censorship.

Works of art that are intended to be educational do not educate anyone. Defenders of the moral rectitude of this immense gallery of characters that humanity has created and recreated through fiction prevent mirroring of a critical nature. They make the world increasingly dull.

We are experiencing, in the conservatism that has advanced in the country, what the rejection of this misunderstanding imposes on us as a response. The reaction of conservatives often brings more intolerance. Dishonest texts of little intellectual value are produced, created only as counterpoints to those voices that, isolated in castles of arrogance, think they are capable of speaking on behalf of the other and the oppressed.

On behalf of a housewife, for example. And, in the end, this one does remain quiet. Listening to Chico Buarque, perhaps.

