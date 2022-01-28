After blackout, BC says that system that ‘hunt’ forgotten money in banks will only work in February

The Central Bank announced, on the night of this Thursday (27), that the Values ​​Receivable System will only be made available to the population again on February 14.

As soon as it was launched, this past Monday (24), the online system that “hunts” forgotten values ​​of Brazilians in financial institutions received great demand and took down the BC page on the internet for days — the monetary authority’s website only returned to operate normally this Thursday.

According to the BC, the “number of hits to the site was 20 times greater than a high-volume day — or 50 times greater than a normal day,” he said in a note. “This high demand for the site to access the SVR caused its instability, followed by unavailability, leading the BC to withdraw the SVR from the air”.

To resume the service, the BC says it is investing in its service capacity and, as of February 14, the population will be able to return to consultations with the system.

Despite the instabilities, 79,000 citizens managed to access the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR), according to the BC’s first balance sheet. Of these, 8,500 requests redeemed at least R$900,000.

At least R$ 8 billion are in the possession of financial institutions.

Anyone who has money to redeem will be informed of the date on which they can request the transfer of funds to their account. These transfer requests can be scheduled, according to a statement from the monetary authority, starting on March 7.

The BC also said that the population does not need to worry about “forgotten” resources during the period in which the system undergoes maintenance. “There is no risk of prescription or loss of these resources, which will remain kept by financial institutions waiting for their owners,” he said.

Alert on scams

The BC said, in a statement, for the population to be on the alert about scams related to the system, since it does not contact anyone to provide information about the money withheld.

“Any information on amounts receivable can only be obtained from February 14th,” he said.

“The redemption request on the SVR will be made through a username and password and the funds will be transferred directly from financial institutions to citizens, who must not make any prior deposit to any person or institution.”

how to use the tool

When the system is back up and running, interested parties will have to follow these steps: Access the “My Financial Life” page on the BC website and then click on Amounts Receivable (a subsection of the page).

Click on the last item named “Consult the Amounts Receivable Report”. Then, press “start consultation”, with your CPF (individual) or CNPJ (legal entity) number. Then press “Start consultation” and enter your CPF number. After a digital verification process, the system will point out whether or not you have amounts receivable from banks. If you have amounts receivable, you will need to consult the Registrato, with the login Registrato or login gov.br. For amounts arising from an account created before 2001, the system is different, says the BC. To access the specific search tool, it is necessary to have the name of the financial institution and the deposit account number at hand.

