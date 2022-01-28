After controversy with tracker, Apple discloses personal safety tips | wearables

After several complaints about the Apple AirTag invasion of privacy went viral on social media, Apple released a “personal user safety guide”. The material aims to explain how consumers can keep their personal data safe while using AirTags, iPhones and other branded products.

In 2021, the newspaper Washington Post warned that Apple’s tracker – made to locate objects such as suitcases, bags and bicycles – could be used to stalk people. On TikTok, several users also made complaints about the device, which could even be used to plan robberies.

Apple’s Security Guide

According to the company, the manual for Apple devices is a tool created for users who are concerned about personal safety, as well as those who may be subject to situations of stalking or harassment through the device.

The material is divided into four main topics, one of which is unique to teach you how to remove access to your information from people who have entered your device without permission, as well as how to “cut digital ties” with those you no longer want to keep in touch with.

The page even has a topic called “What to do if you think someone might have access to your device or accounts”, in which there is a tutorial explaining how to use the checklist to remove possible unwanted access. The guide also includes information on location data, including the Find My iPhone app.

The material even shows how to quickly use emergency SOS mode on devices and how to automatically inform a friend that the user has arrived home safely.

Security guide availability

For now, the guide is only available in English on Apple’s website for US customers. The company says that it will regularly update the manual and points out that the tips and instructions apply mainly to devices that run the latest version of the company’s operating systems, such as macOS 12.1, iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2.