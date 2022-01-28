After giving up the inheritance, Murilo Huff explains the breakup with Marília Mendonça

After giving up the inheritance of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), Murilo Huff detailed his last breakup with the singer. This Thursday (27), the ex-boyfriend of the queen of suffering commented on the couple’s fights and admitted that, if he had been together with the artist, he would have accompanied her on the aircraft that crashed and caused her death.

“We traveled to Mexico, it was our last trip. It was our farewell, an incredible trip. Me and her used to fight a lot, but it was a silly fight. idea of ​​taking a step forward, Leo [filho dos cantores] I was going to be two years old. Then, we arrived from a trip and ended up for a silly, silly reason! A very stupid train”, punctuated the sertanejo.

In an interview with Podpah, Huff commented that, if he had dated Marília at the time, he would have boarded the plane that caused the artist’s death: “Even that was necessary, [pois tinha] 90% chance of me being on the plane. There was no show that weekend and it was one of the first shows.”

“I think it was her second or third show, after two years off. Today, analyzing everything, I understand and, man, the universe doesn’t make mistakes. Things happen the way they have to be. I don’t like to question God. that stupid reason for us to fight and break up, would probably be there”, he added.

Huff relinquished guardianship of the singer’s assets. As Leo’s father, he would be one of those responsible for administering the heir’s inheritance. With the resignation, the money will be managed by Ruth Moreira, mother of Marília. The fortune left by the sertaneja is estimated at R$ 500 million.

