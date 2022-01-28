After Peter Dinklage’s Criticism, Disney Says It Will Take a ‘Different Approach’ to ‘Snow White’

Peter Dinklage criticized Disney for insisting on ‘retrograde history’ Photo: Instagram/@peterdinklage

After the criticism of Peter Dinklage to the new live action of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a disney issued a statement saying it intends to take a ‘different approach’ to the seven characters.

In a note sent to the US magazine The Hollywood Reporter, the company stated that ‘to avoid reinforcing the stereotypes of the original animation, we are creating a different approach to these seven characters and are consulting with members of the dwarfism community’.

In addition, Disney also reported that the film has been in development for three years and that the seven characters will be CGI.

According to an investigation by the US website The Wrap, the company should opt for ‘magical creatures’ to replace the characters from the original animation.

The clarification came after harsh criticism by Peter Dinklage, a British actor known for the role of Tyrion Lannister in game of Thrones, during an interview with comedian Marc Maron on the WTF podcast.

Peter criticized the company’s choice to tell the retrograde story of ‘seven dwarfs living in a cave’ and stated that he feels he is not ‘shouting enough’. The actor has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and actively fights to champion the cause.

Dinklage even talked about the fact that Disney celebrates the casting of a Latin actress in the lead role, but forgets that it is telling the same story as always.

“They were so proud of it, and I have all the love and respect for the actress and the people who think they’re doing the right thing, but I was like, ‘What are you guys doing?'” the British actor said.

Disney announced that the actress who would play Snow White would be Rachel Zegler. She is American, but her mother is Colombian. Gal Gadot, an Israeli actress and model, has also been confirmed in the role of the Evil Queen.

Rachel even celebrated the role in an Instagram post. In the caption, the actress wrote “hello to a dream come true”.

Look: