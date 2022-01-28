After Rampage, The Rock will bring one of the “biggest, most f**king” games to theaters – Film News

The Rock participated in adaptations of famous games like Rampage and Doom, and is developing a new one for the big screen.

Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) is one of Hollywood’s main stars and his relationship with games is nothing new for the public, as he starred in the adaptations Doom – Doors to Hell (2005), inspired by one of the best-known series of shooting games, and Rampage – Total Destruction (2018), based on the popular 1986 arcade game. But the actor won’t stop there, as he revealed that he’s working to bring another game adaptation to theaters, which is yet to be announced. in 2022.

In an interview with Men’s Journal, The Rock was asked if he has any plans to bring more video game characters into his films, confirming that he is currently working on a new video game film adaptation – but without revealing yet which franchise will hit the big screen.

“I can’t say which particular game we’re making, but there will be an announcement this year. We’re going to bring one of the biggest, most f**king games to the screen – one I’ve played for years. I’m so excited to bring it to the fans around the world. Of course we’re going to do the right thing with our gamer friends – but we’re actually going to make a great movie.”

Although The Rock has not revealed which adaptation he is working on, there is some speculation on the internet about it. The actor mentions in the interview that he is a fan of the Madden franchise, but this is unlikely to be the adaptation, as it is an annual football game franchise.

Among the possible adaptations, Fortnite appears as one of the possibilities, according to the website Collider. In the format of battle for survival between players (the famous “Battle Royale”), it is currently the biggest game in the world – which combines with the star’s lines about the adaptation – and The Rock was recently added in a chapter of the game, providing face and voice performance during an event. With that connection in place, it wouldn’t be impossible to imagine the franchise ending up in theaters.

In the interview with Men’s Journal, The Rock’s relationship with Microsoft and Xbox is pointed out, so it is possible that his next movie adaptation will be one of the company’s franchises, such as Halo or Gears of War, two of the most popular, as well as Call of Duty, which had a production originally announced in 2015, but ended up being suspended in February 2020. Other possibilities that fit the awesomeness mentioned by the actor would be Red Dead Redemption and Dishonored.

While we do not have the revelation of what this new adaptation of the world of games will be, The Rock will have a busy year 2022 with the actor finally entering the universe of superheroes to star in the film Black Adam by DC, a solo production of the anti hero, known in the comics as the antagonist of Shazam. In addition, he returns to the Fast & Furious franchise with Hobbs & Shaw 2, the sequel to the Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw spin-off. Recalling that he and Vin Diesel have been fighting and exchanging barbs since the eighth chapter of the saga – The Rock even stated that he does not return to Fast & Furious.

