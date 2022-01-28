After the CVM’s decision on Maxi Renda (MXRF11) dividends, is it still worth investing in real estate funds? managers explain

The decision of the Securities and Exchange Commission on the dividend distribution of Maxi Renda (MXRF11) shook the real estate fund industry and brought a series of uncertainties for investors. After all, is it still worth investing in FIIs?

The theme was featured in this Wednesday’s (26th) extraordinary edition of League of FIIs, a program produced by InfoMoney, which included the participation of André Masetti, manager of XP Asset, and Felipe Ribeiro, partner of Quatá Imob. Initially, they recommended that investors understand the matter – and be very calm.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

One day after the CVM’s opinion, Maxi Renda’s shares fell 3.9%, above the fall of the IFIX – the index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange –, which registered a drop of 0.7%. The financial volume traded by Maxi Renda yesterday reached R$ 43 million, almost eight times above the daily average of the fund in January.

“Many people, whether they like it or not, got nervous and sold their shares at a loss and hastily”, says Masetti.

In the assessment of the XP Asset manager, many investors thought that Maxi Renda would be a long time without distributing dividends due to the CVM’s decision.

By majority vote, the council of the municipality, which analyzed the financial statements of the fund between 2014 and 2020, understood that Maxi Renda could not distribute more dividends than the accumulated profit. In the event of an accounting loss, there would be no transfer or the income generated by the portfolio would have to be paid to the shareholder in the form of amortization of equity.

On the other hand, Law 8,668/93, which governs FIIs, determines that funds must distribute 95% of the profits calculated based on half-yearly balance sheets, disregarding asset revaluations and, consequently, any accounting losses.

Masetti explains that Maxi Renda has followed the legislation and, unlike other periods, the background is currently in the blue. In this way, the portfolio would not need to interrupt the distribution of dividends to offset any losses.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“The comfort that I can pass on to the investor is that the fund would not need to make compensations through dividend retention until an eventual accumulated loss is zeroed”, reassures Masetti.

Time requires calm and patience.

Felipe Ribeiro, from Quatá Imob, considers the CVM’s decision on Maxi Renda to be serious, but suggests a lot of calm to the investor. For him, hasty decisions generate losses that, in the future, could be avoided.

“The investor, frightened by the recent fall of the fund, sells its position and collaborates with an even worse performance of the portfolio”, he reflects.

Ribeiro recalls that the decision is exclusive to Maxi Renda and does not immediately impact other funds. What would spill over into the other FIIs, explains the manager, would be a letter from the CVM implementing the opinion, which should not happen overnight.

When reading the process, Ribeiro explains that Maxi Renda has two weeks to appeal the decision and the CVM, another 25 days to manifest itself, if there is no request for a view by a director of the municipality.

André Masetti, from XP Asset, confirms that Maxi Renda’s next step is exactly to make the request for reconsideration to the CVM, pointing out the impact of the recent decision on the entire real estate fund industry.

“This is Maxi Renda’s decision, but the market is beginning to mirror this practice in other funds in the industry”, says the manager. “That is, if the decision is actually implemented, everyone is evaluating which funds can be reached”, he concludes.

Market expresses concern about the FIIs industry

João Vítor Freitas, an analyst at Toro Investimentos, reinforces that, if implemented, the CVM’s decision would create jurisprudence that could impact other FIIs.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Freitas cites the example of FoFs, funds that invest in shares of other FIIs, which could have the distribution of dividends totally compromised if the CVM’s understanding of Maxi Renda became a rule.

“Due to a falling market [que derrubaria o patrimônio da carteira], the autarchy’s interpretation could prevent some FIIs from distributing income until the accounting ‘loss’ was reversed”, reflects the analyst.

In a report released this Wednesday (26), Larissa Nappo and Marcelo Potenza, analysts at Itaú BBA, follow the same line about the consequences of the CVM’s decision for the entire real estate fund industry.

At the same time, the document highlights the behavior of FII investors, who showed maturity in the midst of news that could generate more widespread panic.

“With due proportions, let us remember the reaction when the text on income taxation [dos fundos imobiliários] came to light last year”, ponders Larissa, recalling the 2% drop in Ifix at the time of the release of the bill (PL) for the reform of the Income Tax, taken to the National Congress in 2021.

In case of implementation of the measure, the analyst assesses that there will not necessarily be losses to the shareholders, but tax implications, especially in the case of amortization of equity.

“Amortization is treated differently in income tax returns and in the composition of the acquisition costs of shares in FIIs for purposes of calculating future capital gains”, he concludes.

Felipe Ribeiro, who participated in the League of FIIs, also guides investors to contact the CVM, seek a better understanding of the subject and communicate any impressions on the case.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

He recalls that the episode reinforced the union of the entire FIIs industry and highlights the mobilization of managers, entities linked to the financial market, investors and even influencers contrary to the opinion of the municipality.

produced by InfoMoney, The League of FIIs has a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, analyst at XP, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, reporter at InfoMoney. The program airs every Tuesday at 7pm on InfoMoney on Youtube. You can check here all the editions of the FIIs League.

In a free course, a specialist presents a step-by-step guide to living on income and receiving rent without having to own a property. Register here.

Related