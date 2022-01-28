Airfare, gasoline and ethanol prices should fall in Brasília – Notícias

The brasiliense should observe a reduction in the price of items that involve transport at the beginning of the year, such as airline tickets, gasoline and ethanol. The estimate is from the IPCA-15 (Broad Consumer Price Index), the preview of official inflation, released this Wednesday (26) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

The indicative evaluated 11 metropolitan regions/municipalities. Brasília presented an inflation preview of 0.19% in January, the lowest forecast among all the surveyed regions. Prices were collected between December 14th and January 13th, 2022, and compared with the values ​​in effect from November 13th to December 13th, 2021.

The highlights among the price drops for the month are the transport group, with a forecast of 1.37%. This negative rate of transport inflation has not happened in Brasília since May 2021. “The biggest drops came from airfare (-14.37%), gasoline (-4.89%) and ethanol (-4.79%)” , disclosed the IBGE. Another group with a drop in the IPCA was clothing.

On the side of price increases are seven groups of products and services, among the nine surveyed. The largest monthly variations are in the following groups: food and beverages, housing and household items. Among the items, the highlights were the increase in bananas (32.33%), carrots (17.52%), onions (11.96%) and ground coffee (8.09%).